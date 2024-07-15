UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, DUBAI – Intelligent power management company Eaton, has launched the innovative Eaton Asset Manager application to help the commercial and construction industries ensure the use of genuine electrical products. This application is designed to enhance safety and compliance by providing a reliable means to authenticate genuine, tested, and safe electrical protection devices.

The sale of counterfeit goods is a significant global issue. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the global trade in counterfeit goods reached $509 billion in 2019, accounting for 3.3% of global trade, and this continues to be a significant and growing threat today. Europol's 2021 report highlights that counterfeiting is increasingly linked to organized crime, underscoring the severe risks and damages caused by these illegal activities.

Counterfeit goods also threaten markets across the Middle East, but authorities are persistently tackling this issue. According to the Global Organized Crime Index 2023, in Kuwait, authorities frequently make large-scale seizures of counterfeit goods, including electrical items, which makes it essential for consumers to authenticate these goods.

In addition, according to a recent report, Dubai Police’s Economic Crimes Department seized counterfeit goods worth approximately AED 8.7 billion (around USD 2.3 billion) between 2019 to 2024, whereas Saudi Arabia has seized over 41 million counterfeit items.

Qasem Noureddin, Managing Director of Eaton Middle East, stated, "Counterfeiting is a crime that endangers lives and properties. At Eaton, we are deeply committed to the fight against counterfeit products to protect our customers and their investments. We urge all stakeholders to be aware of the risks and take necessary precautions."

Counterfeit electrical products, often made from substandard materials and lacking essential safety components, pose severe risks including fire, electrocution, and potentially loss of life. Businesses involved in selling or using counterfeit products risk their reputation and face legal consequences including prosecution and imprisonment.

Eaton has introduced the Eaton Asset Manager mobile app, a powerful tool designed to help users authenticate genuine Eaton products. By scanning a product's QR code or using the app's search functionalities, users can access product information, manage their products, and ensure they are using safe, genuine Eaton components.

Simon T. Bircham, Brand Protection Manager for Eaton EMEA, remarked, "The Eaton Asset Manager app empowers users to verify the authenticity of our products easily, ensuring that they are protected against the dangers of counterfeit electrical components."

Eaton encourages all industry professionals to download and start using the Eaton Asset Manager app to make informed, safe choices. The app provides the necessary tools and information to verify products and manage them effectively throughout their lifecycle.

About Eaton

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy sources, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Eaton was founded in 1911 and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange for more than a century. We reported revenues of $23.2 billion in 2023 and serve customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

EatonUAE@teamlewis.com