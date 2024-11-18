Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: E7 Group PJSC (“E7” or “the Group”), a provider of commercial printing, security printing and solutions, sustainable packaging, and distribution services (ADX: E7), today announced the signing of two significant partnerships with Kutubee and School Voice, reinforcing its commitment to providing modern, efficient, and secure solutions for the UAE’s evolving educational needs. These collaborations were revealed at the prominent GESS Dubai 2024, the Middle East's leading education exhibition and conference, where global educational innovators gather to showcase cutting-edge solutions for today’s classrooms. E7 Group’s participation at this event further demonstrates its dedication to strengthening its presence and role in the region’s educational transformation.

As part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing the educational landscape in the UAE, E7 Group has extended its involvement in digital education by partnering with Kutubee, a dynamic and interactive reading platform powered by Jabal Amman Publishers, that helps elementary and middle school students develop a love of reading and develop their language proficiency. Kutubee is integrated within the UAE's Arabic language curriculum – for the second consecutive year, Kutubee has served as a central tool in both public and private schools across the country. The partnership agreement was signed by Mohamed Abdulfattah, Director of Educational Services at E7 Group, and Sinan Sweis, CEO of Kutubee.

In addition to the Kutubee initiative, E7 Group has also signed a partnership with School Voice, a highly interactive, unified, and feedback-oriented school communication platform that connects schools, parents, teachers, and students, making it easier to monitor student progress. This new partnership aims to roll out a suite of AI-powered educational tools across private schools in the UAE, enhancing real-time communication and monitoring of student progress while safeguarding privacy through advanced security measures.

Ali Saif Ali Abdulla Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of E7 Group, commented on the new partnerships: “We remain focused on retaining our preferred education services partner status and market share, strengthening our long-term relationships with government and institutional clients, while pursuing strategic growth opportunities and expanding our reach across the GCC. These new partnerships mark a critical milestone in the UAE’s push to enhance its digital education infrastructure and promote Arabic language literacy among students. Investing in children’s education, particularly in strengthening their Arabic language skills, is crucial to preserving our national identity and ensuring the success of future generations.”

E7 continues to achieve key operational milestones, driven by strong momentum in securing new contracts and partnerships. The signing of agreements with Kutubee and School Voice further solidifies E7’s commitment to expanding its presence and role in the region’s educational transformation. These partnerships reinforce E7’s role as a catalyst for positive change in the UAE's education system, empowering students and educators with the tools and resources needed to succeed in a rapidly digital and interconnected world.

About E7 Group

Established in 2006 in Abu Dhabi, E7 Group (ADX: E7) provides commercial printing, security printing and solutions, sustainable packaging, and distribution services. E7 has a strong track record of utilising best-in-class technology to create customized customer solutions. The company continues to strengthen its position as an integrated services provider to a diverse and expanding customer base, including governments, enterprises, and financial institutions, with customers located in the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Europe, and South America. For more information, visit www.E7group.ae.