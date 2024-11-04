Dubai, e& today welcomed the class of 2024 for the AI Graduate Programme at an onboarding event bringing together over 60 exceptional Emirati graduates reflecting its commitment to developing Emirati talent and to establishing itself as the employer of choice for UAE’s youth.

Ali Al Mansoori, Group Chief People Officer, e&, said: “The future of innovation extends beyond technology; it’s driven by the visionaries who bring it to life. The AI Graduate Programme is more than a skills-building initiative—it's a platform to nurture the next generation of Emirati pioneers. By equipping them with the tools and platforms to lead, we're empowering AI architects to create solutions that redefine the future of our digital world. We’re thrilled to welcome these talented individuals and look forward to the advancements they will inspire. It is also an honour to contribute to the UAE’s vision of nurturing future Emirati leaders and increase their participation in the workforce specifically providing them a launchpad to a lasting AI career at e&.”

The exclusive AI Graduate Programme empowers the next generation of Emirati AI leaders through an immersive, hands-on approach to learning that combines cutting-edge technology training with a solid foundation in leadership development. Over the course of this elite 12-month programme, participants delve into practical applications in technology, cybersecurity, AI, big data, and analytics, gaining the skills and knowledge needed to shape the future of digital innovation.

Through real-world AI project involvement, graduates experience authentic learning that prepares them for leadership roles in tomorrow’s digital economy. Divided into two phases, the programme’s curriculum includes specialised training in AI, machine learning (ML), the Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, and cybersecurity. Complementing their technical skills, participants also deepen their competencies in communication, decision-making, emotional intelligence, and leadership. Each candidate benefits from a tailored development plan, including dedicated mentoring, coaching, and ongoing feedback.

Developed in collaboration with leading educational partners such as Udacity, Harvard Business Review, MIT, LinkedIn, and Udemy, the AI Graduate Programme serves as a cornerstone of e&’s Emiratisation strategy.

With 53 per cent of its UAE workforce already consisting of Emirati talent, e& continues to prioritise Emirati representation, equipping young professionals to become key drivers of the UAE’s technological advancement.

The AI Graduate Programme represents just one part of e&’s comprehensive approach to skills development. Programmes like Bidayati, which offers practical leadership training and hands-on AI project experience, and Excelerate&, a collaboration with Ericsson focused on trending technologies such as 5G, data science, and cloud computing, extend the company’s commitment to nurturing tech talent.

