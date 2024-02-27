NEC is the lead systems integrator for the deployment, drawing on its vast experience in building and supporting carrier networks like e& UAE

Barcelona, Spain –e& UAE, the telco arm of global technology powerhouse e& group, today announced that it has become the first company outside North America to deploy and reap the benefits of the Microsoft Azure Operator Nexus and Azure Operator 5G Core solutions. The AI-powered solution will enable e& UAE to streamline network service setup, automate operations, and enhance security, ultimately aiming to achieve fully automated, zero-touch network operations.

The implementation cements the strong partnership between Microsoft and e& UAE, established in 2022, marking a major step forward in their shared vision for network transformation. As a Microsoft partner, NEC is the prime systems integrator for the implementation, bringing their wealth of experience in building and supporting large-scale carrier networks like e& UAE.

Azure Operator Nexus is a next-generation, carrier-grade, hybrid cloud platform built to empower telecom operators to modernise and transform their networks. It uses AI to enable operators to use cloud technology to maximise their network investments by lowering the total cost of ownership (TCO) and driving operational efficiency and resiliency. With advanced AI and automation capabilities, it also improves the security of highly distributed, software-based networks. The solution seamlessly integrates with the Azure AIOps portfolio, including the Azure Operator Service Manager, a modern cloud service that simplifies network function by providing clear service configuration and ensuring safe deployment practices.

The Azure Operator Nexus platform supports certified network functions from multiple vendors as part of the Azure Operator Nexus Ready program.

"We are thrilled to be the first customer to deploy Microsoft’s Azure Operator Nexus and Azure Operator 5G Core solutions," said Khalid Murshed, Chief Technology and Information Officer at e& UAE. "This partnership with Microsoft will enable us to deliver the best possible experience to our customers, and we are excited to see the benefits these technologies will bring. By embracing AI-powered innovation and partnering with Microsoft, e& UAE is leading in network transformation in our region."

The deployment of Azure Operator Nexus and Azure Operator 5G Core solutions will also bring a range of benefits to e&'s business operations in the UAE. The cloud-based platform will enable the telco to rapidly scale its network services. At the same time, the Azure Operator 5G Core solution will provide the foundation for delivering new and innovative services to its customers. Industry use cases will be enabled with 5G network slicing, taking advantage of operational efficiencies with infrastructure and application orchestration while paving the way for future innovation.

"e&'s deployment of Microsoft Azure Operator Nexus and Azure Operator 5G Core solutions are testament to the power of our technology," said Dr. Yousef Khalidi, Corporate Vice President, Azure for Operators, Microsoft. "Microsoft continues to be uniquely positioned to support telco network transformation and to pave the way for operators to use the power of AI and hybrid cloud. Our generative AI models have already been securely deployed in many use cases and applications across Microsoft, including streamlining the management of our core infrastructure, and this is just the start. We are proud to work with e& UAE to deliver the best possible connectivity and services to its customers."