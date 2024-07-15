Abu Dhabi – e& UAE announced the winners of its third edition of ‘SMB Awards 2024’ celebrating the outstanding talent and innovation within the Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) in the UAE. Held at the prestigious Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai, the gala ceremony highlighted the exemplary accomplishments of SMBs across 14 distinct categories.

Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President, SMB of e& UAE, said: "The SMB Awards celebrate the energy and success within our industry. Every organisation we recognised exemplifies the spirit of innovation and resilience that drives the UAE’s economic growth. As we navigate an increasingly competitive landscape, SMBs will continue to play a vital role in shaping the nation’s dynamic and forward-thinking future. e& UAE is committed to supporting and enabling their continuous success, empowering them to set bold goals and embrace new challenges.”

SMB Awards 2024 proudly recognised outstanding businesses across various sectors, with winners including Little Diamond Nursery (Emirati Business Award), FURCHILD Food Stuff Supply (Women in Business Award), Xoom Delivery Services (Sustainability Award), Emirates Cancer Society (Social Impact Award), Qorden AI (Artificial Intelligence Award), Reliable Robotics (Robotics and Automation Award), Tawasal (Technology Award), MASSAED (Construction & Real Estate Award), Ahalia Medical Group (Healthcare Award), V Perfumes (Retail Award), Maristo Hospitality (Hospitality Award), MarineHub Fishing Equipment (E-Commerce Award), and Friends of Cancer Patients (Media & Marketing Award).

Finally, the highly coveted SMB of the Year title was claimed by Black Tulip Flowers.

This year, SMB Awards witnessed an overwhelming response, with around 300 nominations from diverse sectors across UAE. Each submission was meticulously evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges consisting of industry leaders and experts from various fields; including H.E Alia Abdulla Al Mazrouei, CEO of Khalifa Fund; Marwan Al Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park; Nasser Al Madani, Chief Advisor at Dubai Integrated Economic Zone; Suhail Bin Tarraf, Chief Operating Officer of First Abu Dhabi Bank; T J Wilson, Executive Director at Aster DM Healthcare; V. Nandakumar, Director of Marketing and Communications at LuLu Group International; and Yousuf Ahmad Lootah, CEO of Corporate Strategy & Performance Department at Dubai Economy & Tourism (DET).

The rigorous judging process was managed and audited by Kreston Menon, a leading audit, business consultancy, and accounting firm affiliated with Kreston Global.

SMB Awards 2024 underscores e& UAE's dedication to fostering innovation and excellence within the SMB sector. By celebrating these outstanding achievements, e& UAE aims to inspire businesses and entrepreneurs to strive for excellence and compete on regional and global stages, ultimately attaining long-term success and contributing to the UAE's vision for a diverse and resilient economy.

