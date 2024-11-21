Cairo, Egypt: e& Egypt announced today the launch of its new managed service for business customers, powered by Cisco's software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) technology. The service is designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses in Egypt by offering them enhanced connectivity, increased security, and optimized network performance.

This new service will enable businesses of any size to accelerate digital transformation with an innovative networking solution that simplifies management, reduces costs, and enhances overall network agility. Utilizing Cisco's Secure access service edge SASE solution, the new SD-WAN features integrated security, application optimization, multi-cloud connectivity, and embedded analytics.

"Our collaboration with Cisco enables us to bring top-tier SD-WAN offerings to the Egyptian market. As a leader in innovative networking solutions, we are proud to provide cutting-edge technology solutions that meet the diverse needs of our business customers," said Amr Fathy, Chief Technology and Information Officer at e& Egypt.

Understanding the key role of SD-WAN technology in driving digital resilience, e& Egypt plans to deliver swift deployment and customization to meet clients' unique requirements. To enhance its service capabilities, e& Egypt has invested in expanding resources and expertise to manage complex network environments. Its team of skilled professionals will support customers in maximizing their technology investments, ensuring consistent service delivery and uninterrupted operations.

"Businesses can now easily connect, protect, manage, and scale their networks using e& Egypt’s fully managed SD-WAN solution with embedded security and analytics," said Sherif El Khouly, Chief Business Officer at e& Egypt.

“Our collaboration with e& Egypt to launch their Managed SD-WAN Service is a significant step towards empowering businesses with agile and secure networking solutions. Together, we help enable enterprises to thrive in an increasingly digital world, providing them with the tools to enhance connectivity, improve efficiency, and drive innovation,” Gordon Thomson, Vice President, EMEA Service Provider at Cisco added.