United Arab Emirates – Dyson announced its expansion into Kuwait, Qatar and Oman with the launch of dedicated brand websites in these three markets. This move marks a significant step forward in the company's commitment to bringing its cutting-edge technology to a wider audience across the region.

While Dyson doesn't have a physical presence in Kuwait, Qatar and Oman yet, the new websites provide a seamless, convenient and comprehensive online shopping experience. Customers in these countries can now explore the full range of the brand's innovative products. Highlights include the Dyson Airstrait™ straightener, which recently won the Product of the Year Award in the hairstyling tool category, Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler, Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer and Dyson Corrale™ cordless hair straightener.

In addition to hair care, Dyson offers a diverse array of technologies spanning floor care, environmental care and wearables.

Dyson's user-friendly websites in Kuwait, Qatar and Oman allow customers to discover the latest innovations and their benefits from the comfort of their homes. The websites feature detailed product information, user guides, secure payment options and efficient delivery services.

All of Dyson’s products are available for purchase online at www.dyson.com.kw, www.dyson.qa and www.dyson.om. Buy directly from the people who made it for exclusive colourways, free next-day delivery and auto-warranty registration.

About Dyson

Having started in a Coach House near Bath, UK, Dyson has consistently grown since it was established in 1993. Today Dyson is a global technology company with engineering, research, development and testing operations in the UK, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines. Dyson has 10,551 patents and patents pending globally.

Dyson directly employs over 14,000 people globally including 6,000 engineers and scientists. Drawing on its global research and development network, Dyson is realising ambitious plans to develop new technologies with global teams focused solid-state battery cells, high-speed electric motors, vision systems, machine learning technologies, and A.I. Investment. Dyson’s in-house robotics team is one of the largest in the UK. Alongside the growing in-house activity, the Dyson Robotics Lab at Imperial College London continues its long-term research program.