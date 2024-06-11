Dubai, United Arab Emirates — With the summer break in full swing and schools letting out for vacation, Dubai International (DXB) gears up to accommodate the surge in travel during this peak season.

DXB will welcome over 3.7 million guests in the period from 12 to 25 June, with an average daily traffic of 264,000. June 22 is expected to be the busiest day with guest numbers likely to exceed 287,000.

As families embark on their summer adventures, DXB is prepared to ensure a seamless and enjoyable travel experience. The priority is to expedite guest formalities, allowing ample time to enjoy the diverse offerings at DXB. From international cuisine to world-class retail, lounges, spas and hospitality services, guests can commence their journey in style and comfort. DXB has curated a range of exciting offers to enhance the travel experience from the get-go.

To ensure a hassle-free journey, Dubai Airports offers tips for guests who are travelling in the coming weeks:

Emirates passengers can take advantage of the airline’s convenient home, early and self-check-in facilities, including city check-in options.

flydubai passengers are advised to arrive at least four hours prior to departure.

Guests flying with other airlines should aim to arrive at DXB no earlier than three hours before their scheduled departure time, utilising online check-in where available to save time.

Familiarise yourself with your airline's baggage allowance and packing regulations. Avoid last-minute surprises by checking in advance.

Save time at security screening by being prepared. Place metal items— watch, jewellery, mobile phone, coins, belt— in your hand luggage and follow the directed guidelines for carrying liquids, aerosols, and gels.

Families with children over 12 can expedite the passport control process by using Smart Gates.

Keep abreast of the latest travel regulations for your destination and ensure you have all necessary documents ready.

Organise your travel documents in advance and weigh your luggage at home to avoid surprises at the airport and streamline your journey.

Remember to pack spare batteries and power banks in your hand luggage.

Farewell goodbyes should be exchanged at home, as only guests will be permitted inside the terminals during peak periods.

Use the Dubai Metro to get to and from the airport and between Terminals 1 and 3 to avoid road congestion.

Access to the arrivals’ forecourts in both Terminals 1 and 3 is restricted to public transport and authorised airport vehicles only.

