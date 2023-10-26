Dwight Schools’ Spark Tank projects include the launch of a fashion brand, designing and developing robotic prosthetics, eco-friendly hygiene kits development and more

Dubai: Dwight School Dubai, a leading International Baccalaureate (IB) Continuum school in Dubai, empowers entrepreneurs of tomorrow by innovatively integrating entrepreneurial skills within the IB curriculum. Offering students a dynamic and pioneering future, Dwight School Dubai’s innovative incubator programme, Spark Tank, coupled with collaborative global entrepreneurial competitions and independent critical thinking, instils an entrepreneurial mindset from an early age.

Dubai’s Spark Tank empowers students to cultivate innovation, entrepreneurship and leadership skills that extend beyond conventional classroom boundaries. The pioneering programme serves as a unique incubator experience to nurture students’ ground-breaking business ideas and non-profit initiatives. It is open to all Dwight students across the Middle Years Programme (MYP) and Diploma Programme (DP).

David Hutson, Head of School at Dwight School Dubai says, “In today's fast-paced world, Dwight School is dedicated to nurturing entrepreneurship skills and igniting each child's spark of genius. The IB curriculum, renowned globally for its excellence, forms the foundation of our approach. We empower students to think independently and take risks in a nurturing environment with initiatives such as our Spark Tank programme and Spark-a-thon challenge. At Dwight School Dubai, Inquiry, Design and Service, shape independent global thinkers, ready to thrive in an ever-changing world.”

Since 2018, Dwight School’s Spark Tank programme has achieved remarkable milestones in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship skills, including the annual Spark Week. The programme witnessed the UAE's first all-girls student team excel in the Formula 1 (F1) in Schools Competition, securing a second place ranking for best verbal presentation, and secured sponsorships from prestigious brands such as Maserati. Furthermore, the programme sparked creativity through initiatives including the school’s hoodie design, Spark Register, Spark Projects, and the Expo 2020 Dubai student team's impressive journey in the Young Innovators competition. Dwight Schools globally have sparked an astounding number of Spark Tank projects from students across their international campuses, examples include; designing and developing robotic prosthetics, musical composition to raise funds and awareness for affected parts of the world, eco-friendly hygiene kits development for the homeless, launching a fashion brand, and more.

Earlier this year, Dwight Schools celebrated 150 years of educational excellence with the launch of its innovative annual Spark-a-thon challenge for its global network of campuses. Over 100 students from Dwight Schools’ MYP and DP programme in Dubai, New York, London, Shanghai, Global Online and Seoul collaborated in the global design competition to enhance their entrepreneurial skills and innovatively raise awareness to tackle the global issue of ocean pollution. The students utilized a combination of tools, including 3D printing, laser cutting, and computer-aided tools such as Adobe Illustrator and TinkerCAD, to create a variety of initiatives that included sustainable beach clean-up devices and pollution management solutions.

Dwight School Dubai champions independent critical thinking through its personalized learning journeys, empowering students to become ethical citizens with the curiosity to explore and investigate, thereby fostering the next generation of global leaders who can thrive anywhere in the world. Since 1872, Dwight Schools’ global framework of educators has been igniting the spark of genius in every student with a holistic education in a supportive, collaborative and nurturing environment, and access to cutting-edge technology to facilitate the development and transformation of their creative ideas into tangible realities.

About Dwight School Dubai

Dwight School Dubai, located in Dubai Sports City, was established in the UAE in 2018 with the mission to ignite the Spark of Genius in every child in Dubai. The International Baccalaureate (IB) Continuum School, with a global network of schools and educators, is committed to providing excellent holistic education in a supportive and collaborative learning environment, benefiting from 150 years of experience in innovation and personalized learning.

A family-owned and run institution, Dwight School Dubai is part of the family of Dwight Schools established in New York in 1872, with campuses across the world including London, Shanghai, Seoul and Dubai. Dwight Hanoi will join the family of Dwight Schools in 2024. Dwight Global Online School, launched in 2013, aims to empower students to pursue their passion outside a classroom setting. The ground-breaking online school is the first of its kind to offer the two-year IB Diploma Programme in an online school environment.

Encapsulating a student-centered approach, Dwight School Dubai offers personalized learning journeys embracing the individuality of each learner. The school is authorized to offer the International Baccalaureate for the Middle Years Programme (MYP), Primary Years Programme (PYP) and Diploma Programme (DP), catering for students from Pre-K to Grade 12; providing the ideal framework for nurturing critical thinkers and problem-solvers as internationally-minded and culturally agile global citizens.

