Dubai, UAE:– Ducab, one of the UAE’s largest end to end energy solution providers and manufacturing businesses has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, which will help accelerate the development and manufacturing of power cables for Electrical Submersible Pumps, acting as a dynamic solution for oil and gas customers, including ADNOC. The MOU holds the possibility of a future agreement between Ducab and Baker Hughes specifically regarding Ducab’s potential role in manufacturing pumps for Baker Hughes in the UAE.

Mohamed Al Ahmedi, CEO of Ducab Metals Business said: “The agreement we have signed with Baker Hughes not only expands our network of partners but supports the development of cutting-edge products here in the UAE, in line with our ongoing commitment and support for the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative.”

“For Ducab, it will act as a platform to accelerate the development and manufacturing of power cables for Electrical Submersible Pumps, acting as a dynamic solution for oil and gas customers. More widely, the agreement will help contribute to our national progress and further leverage the UAE’s competitive advantages,” he added.

He concluded: “It reflects the attractiveness of the UAE’s industrial sector and the strength of local manufacturing.”

For his part, Charles Mellagui, CEO for the Cable Business Unit at Ducab Group, said: “We are constantly developing our products to keep pace with the growing needs of our customers and offer them an added value. We are confident that the new cables for the Electrical Submersible Pumps will serve to enhance operations for ADNOC, Borouge, and other leading oil and gas companies in the region.”

Zac Crouch, vice president of Baker Hughes Oil Field Services and Equipment MENATI region, said: “This agreement with Ducab marks an important milestone in our efforts to advance the oil and gas industry. By accelerating the development and manufacturing of power cables for electric submersible pumps in the UAE, we are taking significant steps toward providing more efficient and dynamic solutions for traditional energy companies. This MOU sets the stage for fruitful discussions that may lead to a future contractual commitment while driving innovation in the industry.”

Make it in the Emirates is organised by The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), in conjunction with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and ADNOC. The Forum brings together the largest industrial companies and enablers from across the UAE to share their procurement plans, significant investment opportunities and how these translate into local manufacturing investment opportunities. These companies, including Ducab, prioritize local products Made in the UAE and are looking to engage with top-ranked local and international businesses, like Baker Hughes, keen to invest in UAE-based manufacturing and production.

The MOU signed today between Ducab and Baker Hughes, directly aligns with the

The Make it in the Emirates Forum, and directly supports the UAE’s economic diversification strategy and the country’s efforts to enhance the competitiveness of national industries.

