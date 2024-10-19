The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) have signed a landmark agreement to boost deep-tech research, innovation and entrepreneurship in Dubai.

This collaboration will see IIT Madras, India’s top-ranked engineering institute, launch its first global flagship Centre in Dubai in 2025, under its new entity IITM Global, specialised in artificial intelligence (AI), data science, robotics, and sustainable energy

IIT Madras will deploy qualified faculty, researchers, and experts from its global network, to lead and jointly deliver projects and provide best practices to the Dubai R&D ecosystem

The agreement, signed during GITEX Global, aligns with Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, Education 33 strategy, and the Dubai Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) Program, supporting the city’s goal of becoming a global hub for research, development, and entrepreneurship

Strategic initiatives will support the scaling of Dubai-based start-ups and create entrepreneurship corridors to attract technology businesses to Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), India’s top-ranked engineering institute, is set to launch a new flagship Centre in Dubai for research, innovation, and entrepreneurship in early 2025, specialised in cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), data science, robotics, and sustainable energy. It will also create a new bridge to India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The institute’s plans to establish its first international flagship Centre in Dubai has been facilitated through an agreement between IIT Madras and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), signed during GITEX Global. The Centre, the first of its kind established under IIT Madras’ new entity IITM Global, will drive research, innovation, IP licensing, and technology transfer in key priority areas for Dubai, such as AI, data science, robotics, and sustainable energy technologies, and will be marketed as part of IITM Global’s offering. It will also support the international scale-up of deep-tech growth stage start-ups.

The agreement was signed by Hadi Badri, CEO of Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC) and Prof Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean, Global Engagement of IIT Madras, at GITEX Global.

The Centre will serve as a key bridge to India's entrepreneurial ecosystem, inspired by the city’s visionary leadership and underpinned by the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which seeks to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033 by focusing on key sectors such as higher education, manufacturing, financial services and entrepreneurship.

This move is also aligned with Dubai’s ambition to become a globally-leading hub for research and development, as evidenced by the recently announced Dubai Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) Program, which was established with the aim of supporting key economic sectors such as AI and robotics, and creating new opportunities for growth, investment, and collaborations.

With IIT Madras ranked as India’s top engineering institute, the IITM Global Dubai Centre will leverage its renowned programmes and expertise to deliver high-calibre specialised upskilling and training in association with higher education institutions in Dubai in the four pillars of excellence to drive entrepreneurship, employability, research and innovation.

IIT Madras has also brought 12 deep tech start-ups to participate in GITEX Global, demonstrating the high calibre of the educational institute, which is ranked number one overall in India among all higher education entities, thanks to its excellence in technical education, advanced research and entrepreneurship.

Hadi Badri, CEO of Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), said: "The launch of the IITM flagship Centre in Dubai, and our wider strategic partnership with the institute, represents an important milestone to position Dubai as a global leader in research, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Aligned with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to consolidate Dubai’s status as a premier global hub for talent and innovation, the agreement underscores Dubai's rapid economic, educational, and technological advancements. This collaboration will build on IIT Madras' global reputation and cutting-edge expertise to accelerate breakthrough advancements in AI, robotics, data science, and sustainable energy right here in Dubai. Through our partnership, we aim to increase the levels of research and development conducted in Dubai and attract top global talent and drive the growth of deep-tech startups. In doing so, we will solidify Dubai’s role as a global gateway for technology, fostering lasting economic impact and delivering the bold vision of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.”

Prof. Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean of Global Engagement, IIT Madras, said: "We are excited to partner with Dubai in launching IITM Global's first international flagship Centre which is a pivotal moment in our vision of taking IIT Madras global. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to expand the global footprint of IIT Madras and bring our expertise in research, innovation, and entrepreneurship to Dubai’s dynamic ecosystem. By contributing to key sectors like AI, data science, and sustainable technologies, we aim to foster innovation and create impactful opportunities for the next generation of global talent. The opening of this Centre will not only extend our research excellence to an international audience but also foster strong connections with Dubai's thriving innovation ecosystem. Aligned with Dubai’s visionary leadership, IITM Global Dubai will play a crucial role in driving entrepreneurship, upskilling talent, and contributing to a knowledge-based economy."

The agreement is structured around two key pillars driven by the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33:

Research and Development (R&D), Innovation & Entrepreneurship

IITM Global will establish its first international flagship Centre in Dubai, leveraging its existing partnerships to collaborate with top global academic and research institutions and foundations to deliver the four identified pillars of excellence.

The collaboration between DET and IIT Madras builds on Dubai’s highly successful public-private partnership model, which has been instrumental in driving forward the city’s innovation agenda. Through this agreement, DET will facilitate connections between IITM Global and prospective corporate partners, including collaborations with key stakeholders such as the Dubai Future Foundation. By aligning with the Foundation, IITM Global will contribute to Dubai’s R&D priorities and drive technological advancement in the region.

To foster further collaboration, IITM Global will host seminars, workshops, and conferences with local universities and global institutions, promoting cultural exchange and thought leadership across disciplines to address the needs of Dubai’s rapidly evolving economy. Furthermore, it will deploy qualified faculty, researchers, and experts from its global network, to lead and jointly deliver projects and provide best practices to the Dubai R&D ecosystem.

Supporting Startups and Attracting Global Tech Businesses to Dubai

In addition to advancing research, DET and IITM Global will collaborate on strategic initiatives to support the scaling of Dubai-based start-ups in alignment with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, through mentorship, business development support, and access to capital. The Centre will create entrepreneurship corridors through its global network to support the attraction of technology businesses to Dubai and facilitate introductions for DET to start-ups and scale-ups interested in expanding to Dubai.

The partnership between DET and IIT Madras is poised to further strengthen the strong economic and social links between Dubai and India. In the first half of 2024, Indian businesses topped the list of nationalities of new companies joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce, while India also continued to be the number one source market for international visitors to Dubai during the same period.

About Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and consolidate its position among the top three global cities over the next decade.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to visit, live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. DET’s portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

About Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras)

IIT Madras, ranked No. 1 in India by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), has been designated as an Institute of Eminence for its exceptional contributions to education and research. Established in 1959, the institute comprises 18 academic departments and has a faculty strength of 638, educating over 10,000 students. Renowned for its pioneering IITM Research Park, IIT Madras promotes robust academia-industry collaboration, driving innovation and entrepreneurship. With a global alumni network exceeding 78,000, the institute remains committed to advancing technology and education on a global scale.

As a top-notch research Institute, IITM continuously collaborates with foreign institutions, industry and Governments to further research and bring the technology to the use of masses. It is engaged in a wide range of industrially relevant activities including training graduate and undergraduate students for the industry, conducting research in cutting edge areas, consulting and advising the industry as well as to engage in socially relevant activities to benefit the society at large.

With the vision of taking IIT Madras global, IIT Madras has recently established IIT Madras Global Research Foundation (hereinafter referred to as ‘IITM Global’) which will facilitate scaleup of deep tech growth stage startups, sponsored research and consultancy, IP licensing & Technology Transfer and offer upskilling programs and joint higher education programs that will drive employability and entrepreneurship by establishing flagship Centres at key strategic locations across the world.

