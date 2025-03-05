Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty, a leading luxury real estate agency in the UAE, is proud to announce a new record-breaking sale on Jumeirah Bay Island. The sale involves an extraordinary six-bedroom, custom-built villa, which sold for AED 330 million, making it the most expensive home on the island.

The plot spans 26,895 sq. ft. and occupies one of just three exclusive plots on the tip of the island. It is the only villa of the three to enjoy uninterrupted views of the Burj Khalifa and Downtown skyline. The architecture is a triumph of contemporary design, encased in full-height glass walls and soaring 13-metre-high ceilings.

Inside, the home is finished with exquisite materials, including Taj Mahal Quartzite, Patagonian marble, and walnut wood veneer. Other standout features include a beachfront infinity pool and a private stretch of white-sand beach.

This sale not only surpasses the previous record of AED 240.5 million—also set by Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty in June 2024—but also reaffirms the rising value of Jumeirah Bay Island. Often referred to as 'Billionaire’s Island,' this ultra-exclusive enclave has just 128 plots, attracting elite buyers seeking rarity, privacy, and a premier waterfront lifestyle.

George Azar, CEO and Chairman of Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty, commented, “We are the leaders in super-prime real estate, and this record-breaking sale is yet another testament to what we achieve time and time again. AED 330 million is more than just a figure—it’s a statement. It reflects the trust our clients place in us, our ability to deliver, and the strength of Dubai’s thriving super-prime market. The demand for properties of this calibre marks a shift where provenance and exclusivity hold more value than ever. In this segment, we don’t just set records—we shape the market. We are proud to continue setting new benchmarks and connecting our clients with the region’s most extraordinary properties.”

This landmark transaction was facilitated by Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty Associate Directors Regan Faulkner and Ioana Armeanu, who represented the seller.

Associate Director Regan Faulkner commented: “This villa occupies the most sought-after location on Jumeirah Bay Island. With uninterrupted views of the Dubai skyline, a prime beachfront position, and total exclusivity, it is one of the rarest opportunities on the market. Jumeirah Bay Island remains the most coveted address in Dubai, with just 128 plots, and its desirability only continues to grow.”

“The demand for bespoke, one-of-a-kind residences here has never been stronger, and this record-breaking sale on Jumeirah Bay Island is a testament to its enduring appeal. It was a privilege to represent such an incredible property and connect our client with the perfect buyer.” Associate Director Ioana Armeanu added.

About Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty

Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty is a leading luxury real estate broker specialising in the prime and super-prime markets. The agency brings expertise to a discerning clientele across Dubai’s most sought-after areas, including Emirates Hills, District One, Palm Jumeirah, and beyond. As part of the global Sotheby’s International Realty network, it offers unrivalled access to a global audience across 84 countries and territories.