DIAC’s strategic support was instrumental in the success of Dubai Arbitration Week, underscoring its growing impact on international arbitration and its ongoing commitment to advance Dubai’s status as a premier global arbitration hub.

Dubai, UAE – The Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC), the largest arbitral institution in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), played a pivotal role in this year’s Dubai Arbitration Week (DAW), which welcomed a record-breaking 1500 number of attendees, including lawyers, practitioners, and stakeholders from across the globe.

DIAC provided strategic support to the organising committee of DAW in the planning, communication, and execution of the Week, which is now the largest Dubai Arbitration Week to date with 145 events.

In addition, DIAC co-hosted a symposium with the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC) titled: “Shaping the future of dispute resolution – how technology is changing arbitration”. The event, attended by over 350 lawyers, practitioners, arbitration professionals and stakeholders, examined how technology is transforming dispute resolution. Two expert panels discussed the latest technological developments in arbitration and how arbitral institutions, parties, counsel and arbitrators are leveraging technology for fair, effective and efficient arbitration.

Jehad Kazim, Executive Director of DIAC said, “Dubai Arbitration Week has once again highlighted DIAC’s commitment to excellence in dispute resolution. This year’s record-breaking participation underscores Dubai’s status as a global hub for dispute resolution, aligning with the D33 Agenda to drive business and economic growth. We are grateful for the valuable contributions of the Dubai Arbitration Week Organising Committee members, whose dedication delivered an impactful week full of thought-provoking discussions.”

The Dubai Arbitration Week Committee includes DIAC's representatives Robert Stephen and Ritta Saoud, along with renowned dispute resolution experts such as Karim Nassif, Dr Mahmood Hussain, Michelle Nelson, Nassif Boumalhab, Sami Tannous, and Sara Koleilat-Aranjo.

DIAC’s influence in the arbitration field continues to grow, as demonstrated in its recently published 2023 Annual Report. The report highlights DIAC’s sixth consecutive year of growth in case volume and team expansion, with 355 new cases recorded in 2023—a 4.4% increase from the previous year—and a total amount in dispute exceeding AED5.5 billion (US$1.497 billion). Key sectors benefiting from DIAC’s expertise include construction, real estate, banking and finance, logistics and transport, tourism, media, and technology and telecommunications. These results underscore DIAC’s ongoing role in advancing Dubai’s strategic objectives.

As the leading arbitral institution in MEASA, DIAC is committed to promoting Dubai’s position as a global arbitration hub. Through its support of high-profile events like Dubai Arbitration Week, DIAC continues to strengthen Dubai’s legal framework, foster investor confidence, and contribute to economic development in the region.

About Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC)

Established in 1994, the Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC) is the largest arbitral institution in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region. As an independent, non-governmental, and not-for-profit organisation, DIAC provides comprehensive dispute resolution services to parties across various industries worldwide. With nearly three decades of experience, DIAC has continually evolved to meet the needs of the global business community. Since 2022, DIAC has introduced updated Arbitration Rules, reformed its Arbitration Court, and expanded its Board of Directors to enhance its services further. DIAC is committed to resolving disputes efficiently and impartially, ensuring fair outcomes for all parties involved. For more information, visit diac.com.