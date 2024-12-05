Dubai, UAE– Armani/Mediterraneo, located within the iconic Armani Hotel Dubai, has been awarded 1st place in the inaugural ‘DM Food Elite Programme’ by Dubai Municipality. This prestigious recognition highlights the restaurant’s exceptional commitment to sustainability, innovation, and social responsibility, setting a high standard in Dubai’s food scene.

This accomplishment reflects the seamless teamwork of Armani/Mediterraneo’s culinary, food safety, hygiene, and sustainability departments in conjunction with NutriCal, who worked diligently to fulfill the program’s stringent requirements. NutriCal’s expertise in food safety compliance, nutritional precision, and operational excellence was instrumental in enabling the restaurant to not only meet but surpass the program’s rigorous standards.

The DM Food Elite Programme, unveiled during the 2024 Dubai International Food Safety Conference, acknowledges top-tier dining establishments that excel in food safety, nutrition, and sustainability, aligning with Dubai’s strategic vision. Armani Mediterraneo was selected as the winner from hundreds of candidates, a testament to its leadership in creating safe, innovative, and socially responsible dining experiences.

Criteria for Selection:

The evaluation focused on several key areas, including alignment with Dubai’s strategic goals, regulatory compliance, and commitment to food safety and sustainability. Participating establishments were assessed on their governance mechanisms, food safety systems, employee development, waste reduction initiatives, and use of advanced technologies to foster innovation.

The recognition of Armani/Mediterraneo underscores how a combination of excellence and strategic partnerships can create meaningful impact. NutriCal’s contribution, particularly in the realm of nutrition and health programs, was integral in ensuring the restaurant met the program’s stringent requirements. This partnership exemplifies how restaurants can leverage expertise in food safety and sustainability to enhance both operational efficiency and community engagement.

Dubai Municipality’s DM Food Elite Programme serves as an inspiration for the wider food industry, encouraging establishments to adopt progressive approaches to dining, sustainability, and food safety. It also highlights the importance of collaboration in driving positive change within the sector, benefiting both businesses and the communities they serve.

For more information about the DM Food Elite Programme, visit https://dmfoodelite.dm.gov.ae

About NutriCal:

NutriCal, founded by visionary Soniya Ashar, is the UAE’s first food data intelligence platform. Launched in 2020, NutriCal started as a restaurant calorie calculator and has rapidly evolved into a comprehensive B2B solution offering nutrition analysis, allergen traceability, food labeling, and recipe management services. NutriCal simplifies regulatory compliance for food safety and operations teams, ensuring businesses can easily meet government requirements related to nutrition and allergen declarations. Trusted by over 350 businesses, NutriCal plays a vital role in enhancing operational efficiency and driving innovation in the food industry.

Connect with NutriCal:

Website: https://www.nutrical.co/

Social Media: NutriCal