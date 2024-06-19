Dubai Mall, in collaboration with Salik, will introduce a paid parking system starting Monday, July 1.



Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Mall, one of the world's largest and the most visited place on earth, announced a change to its parking system in collaboration with Salik Company PJSC, Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator.

Starting Monday, July 1, the mall will introduce a paid parking system designed to enhance the overall guest experience. This new system will improve parking availability and streamline the process, ensuring a more convenient and efficient visit for all guests.

Speaking on behalf of Emaar Properties, Mr. Ahmed Almatrooshi stated, "We are pleased to introduce a seamless parking payment solution at Dubai Mall. This initiative aligns with our commitment to enhancing the guest experience by leveraging innovative technologies, in collaboration with Salik. This collaboration highlights our dedication to continually improving our services and setting new benchmarks in retail and leisure."

Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of Salik Company PJSC, commented: “The latest announcement represents a significant milestone as we collaborate closely with Emaar Malls to provide customers of this renowned destination with this first-of-its-kind parking management technology. This is an important step in our strategic evolution to become a global leader in sustainable and smart mobility solutions and is also in line with our ambition to deliver innovative and convenient solutions that eliminate the need for gates or barriers. This is just the beginning for us, and we are truly excited to have Emaar as our first partner.”

The introduction of paid parking aims to free up spaces, ensuring guests can find parking more quickly and easily. By investing in a more structured system, the mall can better cater to visitor needs, reaffirming its commitment to world-class services.

The new paid parking system at Dubai Mall applies to Grand Parking, Cinema Parking, and Fashion Parking, while Zabeel and Fountain Views parking locations will remain complimentary. Notably, the first four hours of parking will be complimentary for guests on weekdays, and six hours on weekends.

After the complimentary period, parking in the designated areas will incur the following costs:

This new approach is not just about parking; it is about providing a seamless experience for every guest from the moment they arrive. By implementing this system, we are ensuring that our guests can enjoy a hassle-free visit, with the confidence that their parking needs are well taken care of.

Our commitment to enhancing the overall guest experience extends beyond shopping, dining, and entertainment, encompassing every aspect of their visit, starting with convenient and efficient parking solutions.

For more details about the new parking system, please visit www.thedubaimall.com

or follow DubaiMall on Instagram, X, and Youtube.

