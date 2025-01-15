Dubai, UAE: Building on the remarkable success of its flagship Mirdif Hills development, Dubai Investments introduces Asayel Avenue—a premium residential cluster that redefines modern urban living, through Dubai Investment Real Estate (DIR), real estate arm of Dubai Investments. Strategically positioned as an integral extension of the Mirdif Hills project in Mirdif, Asayel Avenue sets new benchmarks for sophisticated, community-focused lifestyles in Dubai.

Inspired by the resounding market success and architectural synergy of Nasayem, Janayen, and Al Multaqa Avenues, Asayel Avenue seamlessly integrates into the established Mirdif Hills framework. Upholding the hallmark sophistication and community-driven ethos of the development, this latest addition not only complements but elevates the standard of residential excellence in Dubai.

Asayel Avenue will feature 193 thoughtfully designed residential units, offering a mix of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments. These residences combine flexibility, luxury, and functionality, with larger living spaces, enhanced natural light, and meticulously crafted finishes, making them standout options in Dubai’s competitive real estate market.

With a total investment of AED 400 million, the project is set to begin construction in Q2 2025, with completion scheduled for Q2 2027. This ambitious timeline underscores Dubai Investment Real Estate’s commitment to delivering exceptional developments that enhance Dubai’s urban landscape.

“Asayel Avenue is a cornerstone in the continued evolution of Mirdif Hills, embodying a seamless blend of modern living, luxury, and accessibility,” said Obaid Salami, General Manager of Dubai Investment Real Estate (DIR). “True to the vision of Mirdif Hills, this new cluster prioritizes green integration and balanced lifestyles, addressing the growing demand for premium residential options in Dubai. With upscale apartments and state-of-the-art amenities, Asayel Avenue offers a thoughtfully designed urban sanctuary, setting a new standard for sophisticated, community-centric living.”

Asayel Avenue boasts a range of distinctive features designed to elevate modern living. With optimized layouts and smart storage solutions, the residences cater to contemporary lifestyles, while premium finishes, including upscaled interiors, luxurious lobbies, and curated artwork, enhance the living experience.

Residents can enjoy enhanced amenities such as fitness centers and recreational areas offering the perfect balance between work and leisure. Additionally, the development integrates smart living solutions, featuring cutting-edge security systems and technology-enabled conveniences for a seamless and sophisticated urban lifestyle.