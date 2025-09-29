Dubai, UAE: Dubai Investment Real Estate, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments has announced significant progress on Asayel Avenue, the newest residential cluster within the Mirdif Hills master development in Mirdif, Dubai. Following the groundbreaking in June 2025, the project is steadily taking shape, reflecting Dubai Investments’ commitment to delivering premium, thoughtfully designed communities that combine modern living with strong community values.

Construction on Asayel Avenue has reached several important milestones. Site mobilization has been fully completed, enabling the seamless start of construction activities, while enabling works are nearly finalized at 99 percent, setting the stage for structural development. Piling and foundation works have advanced to 40 percent, ensuring a strong and durable base for the residential structures, and substructure works have begun at five percent completion. Collectively, these early-stage achievements mark an overall construction progress of 10 percent, a promising start that signals the project is on track to deliver high-quality residential units within the projected timeline.

Obaid Salami, General Manager of Dubai Investment Real Estate (DIR), said:

"The timely progress at Asayel Avenue reflects our strategic commitment to delivering high-quality, thoughtfully designed communities. Completing site mobilization and enabling works while advancing foundational construction on schedule is a crucial step toward bringing these homes and communal spaces to life. Our teams remain focused on precision, efficiency, and excellence at every stage, ensuring that Asayel Avenue not only meets but sets new standards in modern urban living."

Asayel Avenue, representing a total investment of AED 400 million, will offer 191 units contemporary residential apartments, including one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. The development emphasizes smart-living technologies, wellness and fitness facilities, and beautifully landscaped communal areas, seamlessly complementing the already successful neighborhoods of Janayen, Nasayem, and Al Multaqa Avenues.

Construction began in Q2 2025, and handover is expected in Q2 2027. With its strategic location within Mirdif, Asayel Avenue is designed to offer easy access to major highways, schools, retail, and leisure amenities, while preserving a sense of community and privacy. The project continues Dubai Investments’ legacy of delivering thoughtfully designed residential developments that balance lifestyle, convenience, and investment value.