Renowned for offering personalised hospitality and service excellence to transit passengers and travellers alike, the 530-key Dubai International Hotel is home to distinct offerings and Luxury facilities at one of the world’s busiest airports. Recently, Dubai International Hotel was honoured with the title of “Best Airport Hotel In the Middle East” at the prestigious Business Traveller Middle East awards during the Arabian Travel Market 2020.

Located within Dubai International Airport at Terminal 3, Dubai International Hotel greets thousands of tourists and transit guests daily. At the ceremony, the hotel’s home ground- Dubai International Airport (DXB), took home three awards– ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’, ‘Best Airport for Duty Free Shopping’, and ‘Best Airport in the World’.

As Dubai International (DXB) continues to be the world’s busiest airport for the eighth consecutive year the hotel has seen an exponential growth in all its outlets and services. The hotel has 7 restaurants and lounges across all the concourses and 7 Spa treatment centres across terminal 1 and 3. To meet the growing demands of transit passengers, the hotel is currently expanding a few of their outlets and spa treatment rooms to continue to offer their world class hospitality.

Adding yet another feather to their cap, Dubai International Hotel is all set to savour this win and take the encouragement to grow and constantly adapt to the new demands of the market.

