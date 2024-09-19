Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries, today announced its participation in Ru’ya Careers UAE, reaffirming its commitment to supporting the UAE’s growth by nurturing and empowering local talent. The event, set to take place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 24 to 26 September 2024, aims to support talented Emirati professionals looking to advance their careers.

As part of its involvement, Dubai Holding will showcase a wide variety of career opportunities across its diverse business portfolio, spanning sectors such as asset management, real estate, entertainment, hospitality and more. Emiratis attending the event will have the opportunity to explore a dynamic range of career paths and connect directly with Dubai Holding recruiters to learn more about the roles available across the Group’s various businesses.

Fatma Hussain, Chief People Officer at Dubai Holding, said: “The UAE is a nation driven by ambition, a quality that is clearly reflected in its people. Emirati talent holds immense potential and a deep commitment to contributing to the ongoing economic diversification and growth of our country. This drives our commitment to guide the next generation toward promising career pathways. We are delighted to take part in this year's Ru'ya Careers UAE as we continue to empower local talent, For the Good of Tomorrow.”

With a presence across 10 sectors, Dubai Holding fosters a work environment that promotes internal mobility, career growth and development, ensuring employees are well-prepared to take on future leadership roles. The Group’s initiatives such as the Leaders of Tomorrow Graduate Programme, the Director Development Programme, the Women in Leadership programme as well as various leadership development programmes and regular engagement surveys ensure that its workplace culture is continuously refined to meet the evolving needs of its people and maintain a standard of excellence.

A cornerstone of Dubai’s knowledge-led economy, Dubai Holding is fully committed to the UAE’s national agenda and initiatives, aiming to position the country as a global hub for talent and innovation. Through its Emiratisation Programme, the Group provides exceptional opportunities for local professionals, equipping them with the necessary tools and support to thrive and contribute to the UAE’s ambitious vision for the future.

Those interested in learning about Dubai Holding and the available opportunities across its portfolio are encouraged to submit their CV by completing an online form and visiting the Dubai Holding stand daily from 10:00AM at Zabeel Hall 6.



About Dubai Holding

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and a combined workforce of more than 40,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding touches the lives of millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 265 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors: real estate, hospitality, leisure & entertainment, media, ICT, design, education, retail, manufacturing & logistics and science. In March 2024, under the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Nakheel and Meydan were integrated into Dubai Holding to form a global economic entity with a diverse portfolio.

Our portfolio includes:



Dubai Holding Real Estate, one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, combining the long-standing expertise of Dubai Properties, Meraas, Nakheel and Meydan. Its portfolio offers innovative residential real estate solutions across property development, project management, facilities and district management;



Dubai Holding Asset Management, which offers a world-class portfolio of 25 residential communities, 15 lifestyle destinations, 10 malls and 20 pavilions in addition to being the majority strategic shareholder in TECOM Group PJSC, which consists of 10 business destinations catering to six vital knowledge-based economic sectors;



Dubai Holding Hospitality, which manages leading hospitality assets and a diverse collection of unique F&B concepts as well as top-notch hotel brands, including Dubai Holding’s flagship hospitality brand and global luxury hotel company Jumeirah;



Dubai Holding Entertainment, the largest and most diversified media, leisure and entertainment company in the region, which comprises leading parks and attractions such as Global Village, Ain Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts and The View at The Palm; and media and entertainment venues such as Roxy Cinemas, Coca-Cola Arena and ARN;



Dubai Holding Investments, a dedicated investment arm responsible for the Group’s investment strategy and managing a diverse portfolio of strategic and financial investments across public and private markets in the UAE and internationally to drive diversification for the Group and seek attractive risk-adjusted returns. It has investments in Emirates NBD, Warsan Waste Management Centre, Du and Azadea, as well as joint ventures and partnerships with Brookfield, Emaar, Aldar and others;



Dubai Holding Land Estates, which is dedicated to optimising and future-proofing the management of the Group’s extensive land bank and supporting its commitment to sustainable urban development; and



Dubai Holding Community Management, an integrated, customer-centric company that focuses on creating and managing sustainable and vibrant communities. It is committed to fostering a sense of belonging and connectivity amongst its 1.2 million residents living in 45 master communities.

