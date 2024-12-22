Dubai Duty Free’s total sales on its 41st anniversary reached Dhs59.993 million (US$16.436 million), supported by a special 25% discount on a wide range of merchandise for 24 hours.

The anniversary discount resulted in a spending spree at Dubai International and Al Maktoum International airports and revenue 11% higher than last year’s anniversary sale. Amongst the major categories, Perfumes (23.4% increase over 2023), Cosmetics (46.6%), Confectionery (56.4%), Cigarettes (22.8%) and Precious Jewelry (66.8%) showed the highest increase over last year’s anniversary sales.

In terms of sales ranking, Perfumes was the highest selling category with sales of Dhs15.294 million (US$4.190 million), followed by Liquor with sales of Dhs6.479 million (US$1.775 million) and Cosmetics with sales of Dhs6.240 million (US$1.710 million). Ticket sales for Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire reached a staggering Dhs5.491 million (US$1.504 million) making it the 4th most popular category while Watches took the 5th spot with sales of Dhs5.374 million (US$1.472 million).

Commenting on the success of the 41st anniversary, Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free said: “The team at Dubai Duty Free achieved sales of nearly 60 million in a 24 hour period through 94,000 transactions at the point of sale terminals in both airports. It is a remarkable achievement as they coped with the increased demand due to the anniversary discount on one of the busiest travel days of the year. It was also a very festive occasion with the employees enthusiastically celebrating our 41st Anniversary in all the concourses and terminals”

The sale on the shopfloor was supported by 800 pallets of merchandise issued from the Dubai Duty Free Distribution Centre with 265,799 units of items.

The Dubai Duty Free anniversary promotion is now a highly anticipated event with many travelers choosing to travel on 20th December when the 25% discount is offered. The Dubai Duty Free Anniversary offer was first introduced when the airport retailer marked its 20th Anniversary in 2003 and continues to be popular over what is traditionally a busy travel period.

