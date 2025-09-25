Dubai Duty Free has once again cemented its position as a leader in the retail sector by winning the prestigious ‘Retail Company of the Year’ award at the Gulf Business Awards held last night at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi. This marks the sixth time the airport retailer has received the accolade.

Hosted annually by Motivate Media Group, Gulf Business magazine is one of the GCC’s foremost business publications and the Gulf Business Awards recognise the most influential companies and individuals across key sectors including finance, real estate, retail, energy, technology, hospitality, logistics and more.

Dubai Duty Free Managing Director, Ramesh Cidambi accepted the award and was joined at the presentation by Deputy Managing Director, Salah Tahlak and Senior Vice President – Marketing Sinead El Sibai.

Commenting on the win, Cidambi said, “We are honoured to receive the ‘Retail Company of the Year’ award once for the sixth time. These awards highlight exceptional contributions to the region’s economic development and winning once again in such a competitive category is a testament to the hard work and commitment of the entire team.”

This year’s win adds to the previous wins by the company in the same category as Dubai Duty Free also won UAE Company of the Year (2014) and Gulf Business Company of the Year (2018).

