Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Duty Free, in partnership with RECAPP, Veolia’s digital recycling solution for individuals and businesses, has launched a pioneering program to recycle empty perfume tester glass bottles across Dubai Duty Free shops at Dubai International Airport – RECAPP’s glass recycling program, powered by Veolia – the global leader in ecological transformation – will run in partnership with Dubai Duty Free and aims to give a second life to the glass perfume bottles and close the loop in the UAE.

As part of the partnership, Veolia through its RECAPP service will help Dubai Duty Free to optimise its end-of-life product recovery and recycling process, enabling the company to contribute positively to the environment. For that, 30 recycling boxes have been placed across all Dubai Duty Free perfume outlets, where staff can place empty glass tester bottles.

This initiative will involve all the fragrance suppliers but has been possible thanks to LVMH and especially Kenzo brand.

Commenting on the initiative, Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free, said: “We are delighted to launch this pioneering initiative and excited to work with RECAPP by Veolia and all our perfume suppliers to contribute to the UAE’s Circular Economy Policy. With perfumes as our top-selling category, this initiative will help prevent the effect of glass tester bottles ending up in landfills.”

Jerome Viricel, General Manager at RECAPP by Veolia added:

“This innovative partnership with Dubai Duty Free stems from our strong commitment to promoting sustainable consumption patterns in the retail sector and is in line with our strategic focus on closing the loop for recycling, from bottle to bottle. This program will provide convenient opportunities for retailers to responsibly dispose of glass perfume bottles and bring new momentum to the culture of recycling as the UAE celebrates the extended Year of Sustainability.”

As a part of the program, Dubai Duty Free will involve all its fragrance suppliers in a one-year sustainable partnership to foster commitment beyond mere recycling to building a more sustainable future.

RECAPP by Veolia through a third-party collector will pick up empty glass perfume tester bottles from DDF’ which will be then converted into glass cullets after removing all contamination. The cullets will then be used as raw materials to produce new glass bottles at RECAPP’s partner facility based in the UAE, thereby using less raw materials, less energy and lower CO2 emissions to produce upcycled glass bottles with a significantly less environmental impact.

For the entire duration of the program, RECAPP by Veolia will send regular reports on glass collection and key performance indicators on the environmental impact, including total reduction of CO2 emissions, energy savings, and other recycling statistics.

