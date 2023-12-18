Dubai, UAE – Dubai Creek Marina, located within the iconic Dubai Creek Resort has won the prestigious ‘Best in Service’ Award at the inauguration of the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards that were hosted in capital city on the 11th of November. The awards, created by Abu Dhabi Maritime, take the initiative to shine a light and reward marinas that are setting the benchmark for excellence & success around the MENA region.

Dubai Creek Marina was honoured with the ‘Best in Service Award’, which recognises marinas that excel in customer satisfaction, effective communication, dock assistance, amenities and facilities, maintenance and repairs, concierge services, professionalism and expertise, feedback and continuous improvement, and a strong reputation for exceptional service.

The picturesque Dubai Creek Marina has been one of the best in the city since 1992, and incorporates a boat charter operation, chandlery, fully equipped workshop, and a boat repair yard, making it one of the first marinas in Dubai to be ISO Certified which is capable of berthing 124 vessels of varying lengths to a maximum of 165 feet, with electricity and water provided for each mooring.

With over 31 years of providing the greatest facilities, Dubai Creek Marina holds 5 Gold Anchor Awards and is International Clean Marina certified. The ‘Best in Service’ award further establishes Dubai Creek Marina as one of Dubai’s prominent marinas, guaranteeing the finest service as they continue to grow.

About Dubai Creek Resort

Dubai Creek Resort comprises the iconic Dubai Creek Golf Club and the 5-star luxury hotel, Park Hyatt Dubai. Situated on the banks of the city’s famous waterway, Dubai Creek, this iconic venue features some of the city’s finest award-winning lifestyle, holiday, leisure, and dining experiences.

Located just minutes from Downtown Dubai, DIFC, Deira and Dubai International Airport, Dubai Creek Resort is a haven of tranquillity and escapism, transporting guests to a world that seems far away from the hustle and bustle of Dubai, making it the ideal getaway destination and the city’s undisputed destination of excellence.

Since its opening in 1993, the iconic Dubai Creek Resort has developed a reputation for its warmth of welcome and excellence of service, not just for avid golfers but to Dubai residents and visitors alike, comprising an 18-hole championship golf course, renowned restaurants, and bars, as well as leading leisure facilities including Dubai Creek Academies, a collaboration of the very best sports, fitness and wellness academy in the UAE.