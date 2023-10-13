Dubai, UAE: Dubai CommerCity, the first and leading free zone dedicated exclusively to e-commerce in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and a joint venture between the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) and Wasl Properties, has announced its participation in this year’s Expand North Star, the world’s largest event for startups and investors, taking place between 15-18 October 2023 at Dubai Harbour.

Dubai CommerCity’s participation at this event, which is set to host startups from over 100 countries and more than 1,000 investors with a combined total of over US$1 trillion under management to Dubai, which is rapidly emerging as the heart of the world's digital economy, comes as part of its ambition to connect with some of the world’s most innovative start-ups and showcase its cutting-edge infrastructure and state-of-the-art facilities, each tailored to meet the requirements of digital commerce businesses. These comprehensive offerings include full business set-up, comprehensive business support, customs consultations, end-to-end logistics solutions, as well as block chain solutions and technology, all while offering a conducive working environment and access to an expansive network of like-minded individuals.

Furthermore, the free zone’s participation aligns with its ongoing efforts to advance digital commerce in the region and its commitment to achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to drive the growth of Dubai’s digital economy over the next ten years.

Mitch Bittermann, Senior Vice President of Commercials at Dubai CommerCity, said: “Our participation in this year’s Expand North Star, reflects our commitment to connecting with and supporting the world's most innovative start-ups. Dubai CommerCity stands as a symbol of progress and innovation in the digital commerce sector, and we look forward to showcasing our advanced infrastructure to up-and-coming businesses looking to grow and succeed in the region and beyond."

He added: “We look forward to connecting with the event participants, where we will showcase the opportunities that DCC brings to investors and entrepreneurs, enabling them to gain a competitive edge in the dynamic digital commerce landscape. We are confident in the immense value of this event that promises to be a catalyst for innovative thinking, international collaboration, and shaping the future of digital commerce.

Dubai CommerCity operates under the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority, established in 2021 to provide support and enable operations in various free zones, including the Dubai Airport Free Zone, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Dubai CommerCity. Its primary goal is to achieve integration among all economic zones and bolster their roles in supporting the economy. The ultimate objective is to establish an economic system that caters to all strategic sectors and enhances competitive capabilities within the Emirate of Dubai.

