Khalid AlJarwan: “We are committed to strengthening Dubai’s business environment and ensuring it is well-positioned to adapt to the rapid changes shaping the digital economy.”

Esam Mahmoud: “This collaboration will enable SMEs to benefit from a world-class digital infrastructure.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with e& UAE, the flagship telecom arm of global technology group of e&, to enhance cooperation in delivering value-added communications services that support the growth of Dubai’s business community, advance shared objectives, and strengthen the competitiveness of the emirate’s private sector.

The MoU is aimed at expanding collaboration between Dubai Chambers and e& UAE to ensure seamless access to telecom services and develop customised packages designed to meet the needs of small businesses and startups.

Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, stated: “Our partnership with e& UAE reflects our commitment to strengthening Dubai’s business environment and ensuring it is well-positioned to adapt to the rapid changes shaping the digital economy. With smart communication solutions now essential to improving efficiency and driving sustainable innovation, we are continuing to focus on developing an agile, modern business ecosystem. Our goal is to enable small companies and startups to benefit from Dubai’s advanced digital infrastructure, scale their operations, and unlock new opportunities, reinforcing the emirate’s status as a global centre for business and future-ready technologies.”

Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President of SMB at e& UAE, said: “Our collaboration with Dubai Chambers marks an important step in supporting small and emerging businesses and empowering them to accelerate their digital transformation through smarter, more integrated communication solutions. At e& UAE, we are committed to developing an innovative service ecosystem that enhances operational efficiency and helps entrepreneurs scale their businesses with confidence. We believe this partnership will enable these companies to leverage a world-class digital infrastructure, contributing to economic growth and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for business and future technologies.”

Dubai Chambers continues to support the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy by 2033 and position Dubai among the world’s top three cities. The organisation remains committed to delivering on its strategic priorities, which include enhancing Dubai’s enabling business environment, attracting international companies and investments, driving the global expansion of member companies, and advancing Dubai’s digital economy.

About Dubai Chambers

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.

For more information, please contact:

Mohamad Mouzehem

PR & Corporate Communications

Tel: +971 4 2028537

Email: mohamad.mouzehem@dubaichamber.com

About e& UAE

e& UAE is the flagship telecom arm of e& in the UAE, built on a 5-decades legacy of connectivity excellence. Our mission is to deliver world-class superior connectivity experiences that fuel the UAE’s future-focused innovation.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE aims to transform lives and industries, turning every connection into an opportunity for growth and every interaction into a transformative possibility.

We are focused on expanding our core services and digital marketplaces by enriching consumer value propositions that cater to new lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

As a trusted enterprise partner, e& UAE continues to power entire industries with 5G and AI, delivering a tailored ecosystem of solutions to meet their connectivity needs and more, empowering them to automate, innovate, transform, and scale.

Strengthening our leadership position as an AI-powered telco, e& UAE delivers seamless connectivity, cutting-edge AI solutions, and sustainable innovation to uplift people and communities, and empower businesses and industries, so everyone thrives in a digital-first world.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae