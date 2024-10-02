Dubai, UAE – The Dubai Chamber of Commerce has launched the Valuation Business Group, marking the first time a dedicated group for valuation businesses has been formed under its auspices. This new addition joins the existing 105 business groups, reflecting the Chamber's commitment to addressing the evolving needs of Dubai's diverse business landscape. The Valuation Business Group’s board, formed by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce along with other nominees, includes distinguished industry leaders such as Mania Merrikhi Deputy CEO of D&B Properties, Bilal Moti Managing Director of Windmills Group, Ismail Al Hammadi Founder and CEO of 34 real estate valuation LLC, Egor Busteryakov Chief Executive Officer of BSO Real Estate Management, Adil Chaudry CEO of Chadils Valuation & Advisory Services, and Vinodh Mahadevan Head of Business & Strategy of Land Sterling. Mania Merrikhi, Deputy CEO of D&B Properties, has been appointed as the chairwoman of this pioneering group.

The launch event was attended by peers from across the industry, highlighting the importance of the valuation sector to Dubai’s economy. The Valuation Business Group aims to align the challenges and opportunities within the industry, fostering an environment that eases the process of doing business in Dubai. This initiative reflects the Chamber’s commitment to supporting and enhancing the business landscape in Dubai, ensuring that businesses can operate more smoothly and effectively.

Mania Merrikhi, Chairwoman of the Valuation Business Group and Deputy CEO of D&B Properties, commented on the new initiative:

"This is a significant step forward for the valuation industry in Dubai. By coming together under the umbrella of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, we can address common challenges and leverage opportunities to ensure that our sector is aligned with the broader economic goals of the Emirate. I am honored to chair this group and look forward to working with my peers to drive positive change and growth in the valuation sector."

About D&B Properties:

D&B Properties is a leading real estate firm specializing in luxury residential and commercial properties in Dubai. With a commitment to innovation and client satisfaction, D&B Properties continues to set new benchmarks in Dubai's dynamic real estate sector.

About Mania Merrikhi:

With over two decades of experience, establishing her as a reputable expert, Mania Merrikhi was chosen as one of the top 50 women leaders in the Middle East. As the Deputy CEO of D&B Properties, Mania brings ten years of experience as the Head of Communication at JAFZA, where she honed her expertise in brand management, stakeholder engagement, and strategic communication. She believes that true success is not an individual accomplishment but the result of collaborative efforts, mutual support, and strategic partnerships. Her unwavering commitment to this principle has driven the consistent delivery of impressive results, forged dynamic alliances, led teams to achieve their highest potential, and left a unique mark in the industry.