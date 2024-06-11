Dubai, UAE: In a bid to enhance the resident experience through flexible financial solutions, Dubai Asset Management (DAM), which owns and operates a leasing portfolio of 25 residential communities under Dubai Holding Asset Management, announced a partnership with Emirates NBD. As part of the strategic alliance, Emirates NBD credit card holders can receive exclusive benefits through an instalment scheme when paying rent.

Residents can divide their rental payments across 3, 6, or 12-month with zero Interest instalment plans and a one-time processing fee of AED49 per transaction for credit card holders with a credit limit ranging from AED1,000 up to AED150,000. Direct debit payments can be made using DubaiAM Life, a digital portal where DAM residents can also schedule maintenance requests, move-in or out dates, and connect with community managers. The collaboration allows Emirates NBD customers within DAM communities greater flexibility, as part of the DAM’s commitment to resident happiness and convenience.

Commenting on the announcement, Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director – Dubai Holding Asset Management, Residential Communities, said, “Elevating the living experience in our communities requires us to stay one step ahead of resident needs. Our partnership with Emirates NBD embodies our dedication to resident-centricity, as we strive to enhance convenience, flexibility, and financial empowerment in every aspect of their journey. In collaboration with Emirates NBD, we are giving residents the freedom to customise their leasing experience according to their individual and financial preferences in an effort to further cement Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most liveable cities.”

Yousuf Saeed Mohd, Head of Priority Banking and Personal Banking at Emirates NBD, said, “We are excited to announce a strategic partnership with Dubai Asset Management, aimed at enhancing the financial well-being of our customers. At Emirates NBD, we constantly strive to provide innovative

solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our customers. With the launch of our installment payment plan on credit cards for house rent, we aim to offer our customers greater flexibility and convenience in managing their expenses. This initiative reflects our commitment to empowering our customer with seamless and efficient banking solutions, while reinforcing our position as a leading financial institution in the region.”

Spearheading digital transformation in the real estate sector, Dubai Asset Management introduced DubaiAM Life, a groundbreaking digital solution that departed from traditional paper cheque methods and ushered in a new era of efficiency and convenience. Residents have the flexibility to initiate their rental payments using cards, while subsequent instalments can then be seamlessly managed through post-dated cheques if they wish, offering them an adaptable and streamlined payment experience tailored to their preferences. The partnership with Emirates NBD further enhances resident convenience and flexibility to accommodate changing consumer behaviours in the digital era.

Dubai Asset Management is committed to transformative strategic partnerships with industry-leading brands and organisations across public and private sectors, such as Emirates NBD, to provide holistic living experiences that enhance resident living experiences and interactions.

DAM’s residential portfolio diverse communities appealing to a wealth of different lifestyles, strategically located across the city. This includes upscale living at City Walk Residences, Bluewaters Residences, and Dubai Wharf, and family-friendly communities at Layan, Ghoroob, Shorooq and Remraam, in addition to affordable corporate housing options.

