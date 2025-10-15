Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Hassantuk, Core42's flagship public safety platform. This enhanced collaboration extends beyond traditional fire alarm systems to encompass comprehensive facility monitoring, food safety compliance, and advanced emergency response capabilities, positioning the UAE as a global leader in smart city safety infrastructure. The announcement was made at GITEX Global 2025, where du is showcasing under the theme "AI's not just the future. With us, it shapes your next step”.

The enhanced Hassantuk platform integrates advanced facility monitoring with real-time environmental and structural assessments, while comprehensive food safety compliance systems will serve restaurants, hospitality venues, and food service establishments. Predictive emergency response capabilities powered by AI analytics work alongside integrated IoT sensor networks to enable proactive hazard detection rather than reactive responses.

Jasim Al Awadi, Chief ICT Officer at du, said: “We are at the brink of a technological revolution and safety enhancement measures are implemented in the UAE in all aspects. Our collaboration with Hassantuk represents a pivotal step forward in our journey to create a safer, smarter society. In partnership with Hassantuk, we will leverage the power of IoT and AI technologies to set a new standard in facility monitoring, food safety & compliance for better public safety infrastructures.”

The enhanced platform introduces breakthrough capabilities in smart facility management through automated monitoring of building systems, air quality, occupancy levels, and structural integrity via IoT sensor networks. Food safety compliance features include real-time temperature monitoring, hygiene tracking, and regulatory compliance reporting for food service establishments. The system's predictive analytics capabilities utilize AI-powered risk assessment to identify potential hazards before they escalate into emergencies, while an enhanced mobile interface provides real-time safety updates and emergency guidance to both citizens and facility managers.

Yousef Al Harmoodi, Chief Business Development Officer at Core42 and General Manager of Hassantuk, said: “The integration of du's advanced technology into Hassantuk’s framework marks a significant step in strengthening public safety across the UAE. Core42’s expertise in AI infrastructure and IoT, will enable du to deliver advanced safety solutions that will set new standards in facility monitoring along with food monitoring and compliance space. This collaboration reflects our commitment to driving the UAE’s digital ambitions and ensuring that the nation remains at the forefront of smart city innovation, creating a safer, more resilient future for all.”

This partnership establishes a foundation for continuous innovation in public safety technology, with future developments focusing on automated emergency response systems and machine learning-powered hazard prediction. The collaboration will further integrate with existing smart city infrastructure while enhancing citizen engagement through advanced digital platforms, supporting the UAE's broader smart city initiatives and reinforcing the nation's commitment to leveraging technology for citizen welfare and safety.

Core42, a G42 company specializing in sovereign cloud computing and AI infrastructure, developed Hassantuk as a comprehensive public safety platform. The partnership with du combines telecommunications leadership with advanced AI capabilities to create scalable, intelligent safety solutions that will serve as a cornerstone for the UAE's evolving digital safety infrastructure.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.

About Core42

Core42, a G42 company, empowers individuals, enterprises, and nations to unlock the full potential of AI through its comprehensive enablement capabilities. As a leading provider of sovereign cloud, AI infrastructure, and services, our mission is to accelerate the achievements of others and help them reach their most ambitious goals.

To learn more, please visit www.core42.ai and follow Core42 LinkedIn, Core42 Instagram, Core42 X