Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Drydocks World, a DP World company, and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) have signed an Agreement of Heads of Terms to evaluate and develop India’s first ship repair cluster at the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) in Cochin, Kerala.

The MoU was exchanged in the presence of the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Shri Sarbananda Sonowal and H.E. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World, between Captain Rado Anotolovic, PhD, CEO, Drydocks World, and Madhu S Nair, Chairman and Managing Director, Cochin Shipyard Limited, during India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai.

Strategically located along major international shipping routes, the ISRF features a state-of-the-art ship lift system and modern docking facilities capable of servicing a wide range of vessels. CSL and Drydocks World will together evaluate and explore potential models of cooperation within the ship repair cluster ecosystem. The collaboration will facilitate future growth in India’s maritime capabilities and contribute to the nation’s position as an emerging hub for global maritime services.

Captain Rado Anotolovic, PhD, CEO, Drydocks World, said, “Our partnership with Cochin Shipyard marks another milestone in DP World’s commitment to strengthening India’s maritime infrastructure and competitiveness. By bringing together Drydocks World’s international expertise and CSL’s deep local experience, we are developing an advanced ship repair ecosystem built on efficiency, sustainability, and innovation. Together, we aim to make Cochin the region’s preferred destination for ship repair and maritime services, supporting India’s ambition to become a leading global maritime hub.”

Madhu S Nair, Chairman and Managing Director, Cochin Shipyard Limited, said, “This collaboration brings together two of the region’s most respected maritime organisations with a shared vision of excellence. Leveraging our complementary strengths, we aim to elevate India’s ship repair and maintenance standards to global benchmarks and position Cochin as a centre of excellence serving regional and international fleets.”

The agreement represents a major step towards advancing the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, which positions Cochin as a key location for developing next-generation ship repair infrastructure. By combining CSL’s proven shipbuilding and repair expertise with Drydocks World’s global experience in high-end vessel repair and maintenance, major conversions and offshore EPC, the partnership will create a modern, globally competitive ecosystem that enhances local capability.

About Drydocks World

Drydocks World, a DP World company, is a leading service provider for the maritime, offshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries. Established over 40 years ago, the shipyard has grown into one of the largest and most advanced facilities in the Middle East, strategically located next to Dubai’s Port Rashid.

Spanning 200 hectares, Drydocks World features five world-class docks and over 3,700 meters of berth space, capable of accommodating up to 10 ULCC vessels simultaneously, including the world’s largest ships. The facility is also home to the largest load-out jetty in the Middle East and Africa, with a capacity to handle structures weighing up to 37,000 tonnes. With over 300 projects completed annually and a record of managing 42 refurbishment projects at once, Drydocks World plays a key role in supporting the global maritime and energy industries.

The company specializes in ship and rig repair, maintenance, vessel conversions, and upgrades, while also driving innovation in advanced newbuild solutions. With growing expertise in offshore wind energy platforms, Drydocks World is helping position the UAE as a center of excellence in maritime services and sustainable energy. As the international yard of choice, it delivers world-class solutions that power global trade, enable the energy transition, and promote long-term sustainable growth.

About Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL)

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), a Government of India (GoI) enterprise established in 1972 under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) is a leading shipbuilding and ship repair company with pan India presence with facilities in Kochi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Udupi. CSL is a renowned entity in shipbuilding and ship repair, delivering state-of-the-art vessels to clients across continents. With a legacy of excellence, CSL has built an impressive portfolio, including high-tech ships for defense including aircraft carrier, commercial shipping, and offshore. CSL has also earned a reputation for quality, reliability and as a trusted partner for all its stakeholders. In the ship repair industry, CSL has an impeccable track record of more than 2600 successful repair, refit and conversion projects. Its expertise spans a wide range of vessels, including tankers, dredgers, bulk carriers, offshore vessels, passenger vessels, seismic & geological research vessels and all types of naval and coast guard vessels. CSL is the only shipyard in India equipped to handle aircraft carrier refits, underscoring its technical prowess and infrastructure. Its portfolio also includes revamps, upgrades and conversion of jack-up rigs, mobile offshore drilling units as well as offshore oil platforms.

CSL has also fore fronted skill development and training with many of the programs being run for upskilling maritime professionals in the field marine engineering and marine trade. CSL is also involved various programs supporting maritime start-ups in India. As a leading yard in the country, CSL is enhancing cooperation with various stakeholder in making India a global hub for skilled professional in the field of Ship building and Repairs.

As a forward-thinking player in sustainability and innovation within the maritime industry, CSL has ambitious plans to expand its footprint and capabilities in the global maritime sector.