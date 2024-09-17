Dragon City Bahrain, the largest wholesale and retail shopping centre in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced its preparations for the celebrations of the 94th Saudi National Day, which falls on September 23.

Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy a splendid array of heritage and cultural activities daily from September 19 to 23, 2024, starting from 5 PM to 10 PM. The mall’s centre court, close to Gates 4 and 12, will be adorned with special decorations that reflect the essence of this cherished occasion, creating an ambiance that embodies the spirit of Arab hospitality and offering guests a unique cultural experience.

Moreover, children will also have the chance to partake in festive activities that combine fun and learning. They can enjoy a dedicated children’s area, meet the cheerful Dragon City mascot “Di Di” the dragon, as well as participate in calligraphy, face painting and other delightful activities. The celebration will also feature the “Ardha” traditional folk dance performance.

This annual event, which continues for five days this year and is organised by Dragon City Bahrain, highlights the deep and lasting brotherly relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. As a leading institution in the kingdom, Dragon City Bahrain is committed to celebrating this occasion yearly with visitors and shoppers, as part of its initiative to strengthen the social ties that bind the two neighbouring nations.

Dragon City Bahrain offers a wide range of products to meet all family needs, including stationery, innovative tools, electronics, stylish clothing, toys, furniture, linens, antiques, food and beverages, perfumes, accessories, appliances, and thousands of other high-quality products at the best prices.

Visitors can also enjoy a plethora of delicious dining options available in the spacious restaurant courtyard at Dragon City Bahrain, alongside a variety of international and traditional cafes and restaurants scattered throughout the complex. This provides ideal spots for guests to take a break while shopping in an enjoyable atmosphere.

