DAMASCUS –The Syrian Minister of Finance, HE Dr. Kenan Yaghi has received HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) at the Ministry, where both sides explored the best means for implementing the International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) and the latest developments in the field of digital transformation.

They also addressed the invoicing systems, integrated tax management and other approved programs within the digital transformation strategy.

During the meeting, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh underscored the importance of implementing the international accounting standards in the public sector, noting that adhering to the implementation of these standards will solve 90% of the problems the accounting of the public sector face.

He also noted that the integration of digital technology is the future, stating that TAG.Global has the expertise and the knowledge to serve any institution; any department or ministry and help it to transform digitally, adding that TAG.Global has established a specialized consulting department to serve institutions in this mission.

It is worth mentioning that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) operates in Syria through its office that was established in Damascus since 1976. The office provides various services such as intellectual property, auditing, consulting services and training, in addition to the provision of technological products manufactured by its firm “Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech)”.

