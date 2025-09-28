Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospitals in Jeddah and Riyadh have been ranked among Newsweek’s World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, a recognition that affirms their leadership in digital healthcare innovation and transformation. This global ranking highlights the hospitals’ pioneering use of advanced medical technologies including artificial intelligence, robotic surgery, digital imaging, and telemedicine. These technologies improve efficiency, enhance patient safety, and elevate the overall care experience.

At the heart of Fakeeh Care’s smart healthcare ecosystem are:

AI-powered diagnostics and surgical planning “SiraTech” virtual assistant for patient support ⁠State-of-the-art robotic surgery platforms ⁠A real-time Operations Command & Control Center ⁠Robotic dispensing systems in the outpatient pharmacy

These innovations, combined with international accreditations such as HIMSS Stage 7 and JCI Enterprise, demonstrate the Group’s ability to merge medical expertise with future-ready technologies, ensuring excellence in patient care and operational performance.

“Being named among the world’s best smart hospitals reflects our unwavering commitment to harnessing technology for better patient outcomes,” said Dr. Mazen Fakeeh, President of Fakeeh Care Group. “At Fakeeh Care, we see digital transformation not as an end, but as a path to safer, smarter, and more compassionate care.” Dr. Mazen added that this recognition is closely aligned with the Kingdom’s vision for healthcare digitalization and reinforces Saudi Arabia’s position as a regional and global hub for advanced medical innovation.

The World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026 list, published annually by Newsweek in collaboration with global data firm Statista, evaluates 350 hospitals across 30 countries. Rankings are based on surveys of healthcare executives and professionals, as well as accreditation standards, quality benchmarks, and excellence in digital healthcare solutions.

With this achievement, Fakeeh Care Group continues to set benchmarks in healthcare innovation, reaffirming its mission to shape the future of medicine and improve quality of life for patients in Saudi Arabia, the region, and beyond.