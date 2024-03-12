AMMAN – HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has presented the accreditation certificates issued by Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Capacity Building Accreditation Center (TAG-CBAC) to ‘Blue Icon for Digital Consulting’ and ‘Creative Network for Capacity Development’ training centers.

The two centers have previously applied for accreditation of the ‘Abu-Ghazaleh Accreditation Center’ in its capacity as a regional institution that awards accreditations to capacity-building centers in the areas of certification, accreditation of training programs, and qualified trainers, as part of the services offered by TAG.Global.

Accordingly, the applications were approved by concluding two cooperation agreements signed by TAG-CBAC Executive Director, Mr. Salaheddin Eid, with Ms. Heba Al-Qassas, director of the Blue Icon Center, and Mr. Ziad Ahmad, manager of the Creative Network Center.

On this occasion, Mr. Eid congratulated the two centers that received the accreditation certificates, pointing out that TAG-CBAC firmly seeks to raise the capacity building level and professional development around the world by applying a severe accreditation process that includes the evaluation of training centers, trainers, training programs, and certificates that will be granted based on a set of standards.

For her part, Ms. Al-Qassas pointed to the importance of being granted such accreditation due to its positive impact on the Center; not to mention the well-reputation TAG.Global enjoys at local, regional, and global levels.

Furthermore, Mr. Ahmad affirmed that this accreditation will significantly contribute to elevating the standing of their training centers; not only among trainees but among other centers in the local and regional arenas, since such accreditation confirms the provision of high-quality services.

It is worth mentioning that the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Capacity Building Accreditation Center (TAG-CBAC) is an international accreditation center specialized in accrediting capacity-building institutions worldwide; including training centers, trainers, training programs, professional certificates, and qualified personnel.