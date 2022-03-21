Beirut - His Excellency Dr. Najib Mikati, the Lebanese Prime Minister, received at the Grand Serail, His Excellency Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman and Founder of "Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global", and the accompanying delegation, while on a working visit to Lebanon, during which Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh signed two memoranda of understanding. The first was signed at the Ministry of Administrative Reform, which is headed by the Council of Ministers, in the presence of the Minister of State for Administrative Reform, Ms. Najla Riachi; while the second was with the Lebanese University, at the university premises.

Following that Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh held a press conference at the Lebanese University, where he briefed his audience on the most important themes of the two memoranda with “Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global”: the largest and most important provider of knowledge services, digital transformation technologies, software solutions technologies, and capacity building requirements, at international levels of quality.

He further explained that the Lebanese University agreement included an understanding about its transition to innovative learning and capacity building in the fields of accounting and technology, in accordance with the standards of quality in learning and training, and the adoption of the "Innovation Incubator" for the innovative ideas of university students, at Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation. These included establishing a knowledge station, cooperating with the Arab Organization for Quality Assurance in Education, holding Talal Abu-Ghazaleh International Diploma exams in IT skills on campus, offering Arab International Society of Certified Accountants diplomas, giving special offers on Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Technology devices, and providing special digital transformation services for universities, and the services of the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global Digital Academy platform.

During the press conference, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh also touched upon the current circumstances in Lebanon, and the duty that Talal Abu Ghazaleh Global commits to undertake by way of responding to such dire circumstances saying: "It is necessary to place this response at the top of our list of priorities, and among our most important operational programs, due to the importance of the digital transformation technologies for the future of Lebanon in particular and the Arab world in general”.

It should be reminded here that the Ministry of State for Administrative Reform in Lebanon is considered the main governmental authority responsible for heading the Lebanese government and it is charged with leading the state and the citizen to digital transformation technologies, through promoting policies and methodologies guaranteeing and disseminating these methods among the various sectors of the state, involving Lebanese youth and the private sector, and establishing effective public-private partnerships.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh's visit received a very special welcome, as several officials and ministers, including the ministers of Labor, Education, and Culture, and several MPs, including MP Edgar Trabelsi, were in attendance, in addition to the special participation of Dr. Rabie Baalbaki.

