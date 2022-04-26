UAE: His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of Knowledge, and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and Mrs. Mankani, Founder of Fortes Education, officially opened Jumeirah International Nurseries’ (JINS), brand-new nursery concept in Ghoroob, Mirdif yesterday.

This is the 5th branch from the family of award-winning Nurseries located across Dubai in The Greens, Al Safa, Downtown and JVT, which is part of the Fortes Education Group delivering an outstanding Early Years education since 1981.

JINS Ghoroob Nursery has been designed by JINS’ master educators and world-renowned architects, and provides children aged 0 to 5 years old with an unparalleled learning experience. The brand new ‘Learning Pod’ concept is the first of its kind in the Middle East and places JINS at the forefront of early years education by transforming the way children learn.

Dr. Karam, who led the ribbon cutting ceremony at the Nursery, went on a guided tour of the unique Learning Pod environments - consisting of the 7 areas of development in the British Early Years Curriculum. JINS’ unique ‘Learning Pod’ approach stimulates and allows children to explore in a completely transformational and future-ready way. The learning spaces are further supplemented with a focus on wellbeing, especially in the ‘Wellbeing Pod’ and exploratory concepts of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics).

In his celebratory speech he stated “At Fortes Education, you have a strong focus on wellbeing and are leading the way by starting at Nurseries to mould happier and more successful children. There is so much life and character in this Nursery which enables every child to become great individuals with strong values as they grow.”

Dr. Karam added, “Early childhood centres add a great deal to every area in Dubai. They not only help children to develop and grow their love of learning, but they also bring families together to build closer communities. Jumeirah International Nurseries has a long history of wellbeing-based learning in Dubai. We welcome and congratulate JINS on your newest branch in Ghoroob and we look forward to you opening 10 more.”

Mrs. Katrina Mankani, the Managing Director of JINS and Head of Positive Education at Fortes Education, commented that, “In the last 40 years a lot has changed in Dubai. It grew from a population of less than half a million to almost 4 and became the most innovative city in the world due to the ambitious vision of Dubai’s ruler, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. At JINS, we continue to evolve, never stop learning and innovating and this branch is a testimony to that.”

Mrs. Mankani added, “There are 3 phrases to sum up JINS in a nutshell, firstly, we embody the ambitious spirit of Dubai, second – we are a family of credible people. Our family spirit manifests in our home-to-home approach and lastly, is love. We love what we do and it’s the love that fills our Nurseries and brings them alive”.

Families who are interested to learn more about this forward-thinking and state-of-the-art nursery, the Admissions process, and to book a Nursery tour, can contact the JINS team on 04 28 28 29 0 or apply here: https://applynow.jinspire.com/

Jumeirah International Nurseries have 4 exciting new branches opening in September 2022 in Villanova, Ibn Battuta, JBR and The Palm Jumeirah, with JBR and The Palm offering an innovative and progressive education for 0–6-year-olds.

About Jumeirah International Nurseries

JINS provides a child-centred approach to early childhood education with wellbeing at its heart. Our curriculum is based on the British Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) framework and is enriched with our “Positive Education” culture to ensure the wellbeing and character and holistic development of every child. As an industry leader, JINS has won numerous awards in childcare and early education in Dubai, including the “Nursery of the Year” Award 2016 with Edarabia and Mother, Baby and Child Award 2018.

About Fortes Education

Fortes Education is a leading education provider which has been active in the building, operation and management of outstanding schools and preschools for over two decades and has consistently delivered a world-class education to thousands of students in the UAE.

Fortes Education comprises of Sunmarke School and Regent International School, both rated “Outstanding” by the British Overseas Inspection, and “Very Good” with outstanding features by KHDA, and Jumeirah International Nurseries, one of the leading nursery brands in Dubai.

Fortes Education’s vision is to be one of the leading schools and early education providers in the region by building truly exceptional schools that inspire, empower and enlighten students, and enrich the communities that we are part of.

Visit: www.forteseducation.com and www.jinspire.com

