Cairo, Egypt: DP World, operator of the multipurpose terminal at the Port of Ain Sokhna, has signed a cooperation agreement with Elsewedy Technical Academy (STA), to sponsor 16 students to study within the technology sector.

DP World Sokhna's investment in vocational education and collaboration with STA underscores its commitment to preparing the youth for successful careers in the rapidly evolving technology sector, contributing to a talented labour pool that supports Egypt’s economic growth.

STA provides a three-year secondary level education in alignment with international standards. It adopts a dual education model, where practical work makes up 80 percent of the curriculum, exposing students to hands-on learning and the skills needed for the fast-paced logistics industry. Theoretical classes will take place at STA, while practical training will take place at DP World Sokhna for the program’s third year students.

Urs Moll, Egypt Country Manager, said, “The aim of our partnership with STA is to strengthen collaboration between the academic and business sectors, focusing on mutual interests, educational objectives, and the evolving demands of the labour market within the realm of technology.”

Mrs. Hanan Elrihany, CEO at STA, said: “Our partnership with DP World continues to drive our mission of educating the Egyptian youth to meet the diverse and dynamic needs of the market. Developing Technical Vocational Education and Training within the logistics field, welcomes a more competitive talent pool underpinning the sector’s growth in conjunction with Egyptian economic prosperity.”

DP World’s vision for a better, more equitable world focuses on bringing positive change across three legacy areas: Education, Women’s Empowerment and Oceans.

DP World is a leading global supply chain solutions provider, operating ports, terminals, economic zones and logistics centres across more than 75 countries on six continents. The company operates in Egypt through the management of the multipurpose terminal at the Port of Ain Sokhna, the country’s key gateway to the Red Sea. It is also currently developing an economic zone in Ain Sokhna and plans to further develop its logistics services to offer customers world class end to end solutions.