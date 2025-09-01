Saudi Arabia, Riyadh: Downe House Riyadh is proud to to announce the outstanding academic performance of its students in the 2024/2025 examination cycle, reflecting the school’s commitment to excellence in education and the development of confident, well-prepared young women.

This year’s A Level cohort demonstrated exceptional academic ability, with a 100% pass rate enabling students to attend the universities of their choice, in the UK, the UAE and KSA. These achievements highlight the students’ diligence, the dedication of the teaching staff, and the school’s rigorous academic environment.

At the GCSE level, students at Downe House Riyadh also achieved excellent outcomes. Notably, 18% attained grades of 9–8 (A*). The school is also delighted to announce that one of its students has been recognised as a Pearson High Achiever, attaining five Grade 9–8 (A*). The school recorded exceptional results in key subjects including:

First Language English : 83% of students secured grades 9–6 (A*–B), with a 100% pass rate (9-4) overall.

: 83% of students secured grades 9–6 (A*–B), with a 100% pass rate (9-4) overall. Second Language English : 100% of students achieved grades 9–6 (A*–B).

: 100% of students achieved grades 9–6 (A*–B). In Mathematics Higher Tier, 86% of students achieved grades 9–6 (A*–B), underscoring the strength of the school’s teaching and learning in this core subject.

Mrs. Deborah Sharifi, Principal of Downe House Riyadh, commented: “It has been a privilege to witness our students grow into accomplished, compassionate, and intellectually curious young women. Their results reflect not only their academic efforts, but also the values we uphold here at Downe House Riyadh, including integrity, perseverance, and a genuine commitment to learning. We are proud of all they have achieved and confident in the impact they will make beyond our school community”.

Downe House Riyadh continues to deliver a world-class British curriculum, preparing students to succeed at leading universities and contribute meaningfully to the world around them.

For more information, visit: www.downehouseriyadh.com

For more information and media enquiries:

Plus 1 Communications / Nachwa@plus1comms.com

About Downe House Riyadh

Downe House Riyadh is the only premium British girls’ school in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, opened in August 2022 under the Royal Commission for Riyadh City’s International Schools Attraction Programme. A sister school to Downe House UK and Muscat, it offers co-education from Pre-School to Year 4 and girls-only education from Year 5 to Year 13.

Blending academic excellence with wellbeing, Downe House Riyadh provides an immersive British curriculum enriched with Arabic and Islamic Studies. The school’s philosophy is rooted in a commitment to Doing Well and Being Well, inspiring each student to achieve both academic success and personal growth. Guided by the belief to Work Hard and Aim High, and blending British tradition with innovation, Downe House Riyadh prepares every girl to shape her own future with strength, resilience, and purpose.

Downe House Riyadh’s personality—its DNA—is defined by: Compassion, Collaboration, Resilience, Creativity, Aspiration, Communication, and being Outward Looking.

Read more about Downe House Riyadh at: www.downehouseriyadh.com

About Cognita

Launched in 2004, Cognita is an extraordinary community of schools that span 20 countries and share one common purpose: to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With over 100 schools in Europe and the US, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, Cognita employs over 22,000 teaching and support staff in the care and education of more than 100,000 students. Together, Cognita schools provide a uniquely global education that goes beyond grades, to develop all-round academic excellence – equipping young people with the agency, adaptability and positive attitudes that prepares them to grow, thrive and find their success in a rapidly evolving world.

Cognita Middle East has 14 schools within its portfolio, including: RGS Guildford Dubai, Repton Dubai, Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi, Horizon English School, Horizon International School, Ranches Primary School and Al Ain English Speaking School in the UAE, Dasman Bilingual School in Kuwait, Downe House Riyadh and King’s College Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Downe House Muscat and Cheltenham Muscat in Oman, and King’s College Doha in Qatar.

For more information about Cognita please visit: www.cognita.com.