Doha, Qatar: Doha Mall, Qatar's newest shopping destination, is thrilled to announce the official opening of the 23rd outlet of Lulu Hypermarket Group, the region's leading retail chain, on February 29th, 2024.

The inauguration ceremony, held on Thursday, the 29th of February 2024, witnessed the presence of Mr Abdul Aziz Mohammad Al-Rabban, owner of Atlantis complex for management in Doha, operating Doha Mall, alongside Mr Yusuff Ali MA, Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group International, a number of H.E. ambassadors, Sheikhs, and other senior officials and management members from both sides.

Lulu Hypermarket marks the first phase of Doha Mall's phased opening, with additional stores set to open in the second phase within few months. This phased approach ensures a smooth and exciting experience for all visitors as the mall aims to become a one-stop shop for all your shopping needs, offering a modern and comprehensive shopping experience under one roof. The arrival of Lulu Hypermarket is a significant step towards achieving this vision.

Boasting a two-floor space of 80,000 Square Feet, the Lulu Hypermarket branch features a modern design aligned with the latest shopping trends. Customers can expect a wide variety of high-quality food, consumer goods, household items, and electronics at competitive prices. The branch will be open daily from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm, offering convenient shopping hours.

Doha Mall is constructed on a plot of 125,000 m² with a total of 270,000 m² built up area to produce around 110,000 m² of gross leasable area (GLA). Spanning on a vast landscape, Doha Mall is poised to become a great addition to Qatar's shopping scene in Qatar. Offering a diverse selection of renowned local and international brands, alongside exciting entertainment options, the mall promises an unparalleled shopping experience for all.

Doha Mall will be home to more than 250 retail stores, with over 14 anchor stores, high-tech family amusement center, trampoline and adventure park for children, a wide range of dining options with more than 60 food and beverage units as well as well-lit ambience with natural sky light; making it a one-stop shop destination.

With over 3,500 parking spots, Doha Mall accommodates a diverse range of retailers across three levels. Strategically located in Abu Hamour, Doha Mall makes it one of the most highly accessible shopping and entertainment destinations.