Reducing the carbon footprint is a key target for dnata

Dedicated sustainability zone displays electric and hybrid GSE and vehicles

Dubai: dnata, a global provider of aircraft ground handling, cargo, travel and flight catering services across five continents and part of the Emirates Group, is pushing sustainability to the core as it is targeting to replace all its vehicles, diesel units, and GSE equipment with electric ones to become carbon neutral, reduce general cost and maintenance cost.

dnata has set up e-Apron, a sustainability zone, at the 21st edition of Airport Show at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), providing opportunity for electric/hybrid Ground Support Equipment (GSE) and Ground Handling Equipment (GHE) manufacturers to showcase their latest innovations.

“Reducing the carbon footprint is a key target for dnata as a world-leading air and travel services provider at 129 airports. We expect exhibitors from across the world to be joining the efforts to make their operations sustainable to ensure a better future,” said Raed Younes, Vice President for UAE and Regional Business Development at dnata.

Across Dubai and Jebel Ali there are about 30,000 equipment, like motorised and non-motorised trolleys, 124 hybrid cars and thousands of tractors. dnata has started replacing them with electric ones as well as exploring to convert the heavy duty tractors with electric units.

“Wea are trying to promote sustainability just to make sure that it is a greener world, and trying to give back to the society by reducing carbon emission and maintenance,” said a statement.

“Cargo handling from an equipment perspective, we are looking into electric options as we are pushing all airports we manage to a sustainability environment,” he said.

Exhibitors at the e-Apron are Cobus Industries, which is showcasing its electric bus for service at airports, Kalmar Motors, a Sweden-based world leader in technology for towbarless handling of aircraft and Electric and Hybrid power technology, The UK-based Midstream Lighting, Colibri Energy, a German company that helps airports and ground handlers maximize efficiency through lithium technology, ADB SAFEGATE, one of the world’s leading providers of integrated solutions for safer, more efficient and environmentally friendly aircraft movements, and TLD.

Jurek Grzeszek, Director Sales & Service, TLD Middle-East, Africa and India, said fully electrified ground support equipment is undoubtedly where the industry is heading.”

TLD is showcasing its products at the Airport Show.

“TLD recognised the importance of electric GSE some years ago and has been developing its iBS battery technology to electrify a range of high-powered ramp equipment. The technological advances offer a huge portfolio of the latest electric equipment for our customers, whilst also allowing the electrification option for older GSE through our retrofit program,” he said.

Organised by RX Global (Reed Exhibitions), the world’s largest airport industry B2B platform has a sharp focus on sustainability to help the aviation industry in achieving a more sustainable airport industry that is aiming to reduce carbon foot print year on year.

The 21st edition of the Airport Show is supported by Dubai Airports, Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), dnata (part of Emirates Airline and Group), Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP), Global Air Navigation Services (GANS), the only private Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP) in the UAE, and Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans).

-Ends-

About RX (Reed Exhibitions)

RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.rxglobal.com

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalisation is approximately £33bn, €39bn, $47bn.*

*Note: Current market capitalisation can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ghassan Amhaz

Managing Director

Nadd Al Shiba PR

Email: info@naddalshiba.com