DMCC Wealth Hub launched as Dubai’s leading wealth management ecosystem for family offices, private investors, proprietary investment firms and related services

Wealth Hub aims to drive private capital investment and boost USD 1 trillion assets currently under Dubai-based family offices

Wealth Hub to offer tailored licensing solutions, access to legal, tax, and succession expertise, and integration with existing DMCC platforms for secure asset registration and financing

Launch ceremony attended by H.E. Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment; H.E. Abdulaziz AlNuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary of Economic Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism; and senior representatives from Emirates NBD and Deloitte

Dubai, UAE: DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, announced the launch of its new DMCC Wealth Hub, a dedicated ecosystem designed to support wealth management for family offices, private investors and financial firms seeking to establish and expand in Dubai.

The launch comes at a time when Dubai-based family offices are estimated to control over USD 1 trillion in assets under management (AUM), placing the city among the fastest-growing global destinations for private wealth. The Wealth Hub is designed to channel this momentum by offering structured support for governance, succession and investment strategies across generations.

The DMCC Wealth Hub acts as a single entry point into Dubai’s private capital environment, providing family offices and investors with the tools and expertise they need to navigate complex cross-border structures, succession planning, and long-term governance. By offering tailored licensing solutions, direct access to legal, tax, and fiduciary experts, access to investment opportunities, and integration with DMCC’s Tradeflow platform for secure asset registration and financing, the Hub enables stakeholders to consolidate wealth management in one trusted jurisdiction. Tailored licenses include Single Family Office, Multi Family Office, Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) and Holding Company licenses to help businesses manage investments, hold assets, and oversee regional operations with efficiency.

The launch event was attended by H.E. Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment, who took part in a fireside chat on the UAE’s investment vision and reiterated the Ministry’s active support to establishing the UAE as a leading destination for global capital. He was joined by H.E. Abdulaziz AlNuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary for Entrepreneurship and the Economic Affairs Regulatory Sector at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, who delivered a special address on the role of family wealth in the country’s economic diversification agenda. Speeches from senior DMCC, Emirates NBD bank and Deloitte representatives completed the programme.

H.E. Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment, commented: “Private wealth and family offices are playing an increasingly pivotal role in advancing the UAE’s economic diversification journey. With the launch of world-class platforms such as the DMCC Wealth Hub, we are reinforcing the nation’s position as a trusted and competitive centre for sustainable wealth and value creation. The Ministry of Investment remains a dedicated partner in supporting these efforts, ensuring they align with our broader vision to cement the UAE’s standing as one of the world’s leading investment destinations.”

H.E. Abdulaziz AlNuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary for Entrepreneurship and the Economic Affairs Regulatory Sector at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, added: “The DMCC Wealth Hub is a vital contribution to the UAE’s investment landscape. It provides family offices and private investors with enhanced clarity, regulatory certainty, and world-class support – reinforcing Dubai’s and the UAE’s role as a financial hub connecting regional and global capital with promising opportunities.”

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Dubai is now one of the world’s fastest growing wealth destinations, with family offices managing over USD 1 trillion in assets. This figure is projected to grow by more than half by the end of the decade. The DMCC Wealth Hub builds on this momentum by providing a single gateway to Dubai’s private capital landscape, combining tailored structures, expert advisory and robust governance to steward wealth securely across generations. With more than 1,800 DMCC members already active in the sector and a proven record of scaling future focused ecosystems, the Wealth Hub will deliver the specialised services and environment needed to drive the next wave of investment and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global centre for private capital.”

The programme also featured insights from Maurice Gravier, Chief Investment Officer at Emirates NBD and Mathieu Pinet, Director at Deloitte Middle East, who shared perspectives on investment trends and structuring approaches shaping the private wealth landscape.

The Wealth Hub builds on DMCC’s position as the world’s leading international business district, home to nearly 26,000 companies across commodities, finance, technology, and every major industry. By linking private capital with innovation, DMCC is uniquely positioned at the intersection of two rapidly growing sectors – wealth and technology.

With almost 3,400 tech companies in its ecosystem, including close to 1,000 Web3 firms, DMCC provides family offices and investors with access to emerging opportunities in AI, digital assets, and fintech, alongside traditional asset classes. This convergence ensures that Dubai remains not only a hub for trade and technology, but also the jurisdiction of choice for building and safeguarding wealth for the future.

