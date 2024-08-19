DMCC is home to almost 700 US businesses, over 45% of the 1,500 American companies in the UAE

American business leaders briefed on the new trade opportunities during DMCC’s second US roadshow in 2024

Dubai, UAE: DMCC – the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has successfully concluded its second Made for Trade Live roadshow of the United States this year, visiting the cities of San Francisco, California, and Denver, Colorado, as it seeks to broaden UAE-US trade and investment across key economic sectors.

Looking to uphold the UAE's status as home to the largest US foreign direct investment stock in the Middle East, DMCC briefed American executives on Dubai’s unique, business-friendly environment, world-class infrastructure and the host of opportunities on offer for American businesses in Dubai.

Nearly 700 US companies are currently based in DMCC, making the district home to over 45% of the estimated 1,500 American businesses in the UAE. With bilateral non-oil trade reaching an all-time high of USD 31.4 billion in 2023, DMCC sees significant opportunities for American businesses looking to establish their regional presence and scale up operations from Dubai.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: "Dubai has been the longstanding hub of choice for American companies in the region for many years. The record levels of trade and investment we saw last year is a testament to this, and to the continued attractiveness of Dubai for US companies in terms of our market size, infrastructure, trade connectivity and ease of doing business. With almost 700 US companies in our district, we represent almost half of the American business presence in the UAE – a position we will aim to consolidate in the future as we expand our business ecosystems and tap into the huge potential of sectors such as tech, AI, energy and more.”

The three events were hosted in partnership with Airtifae, San Francisco Chamber of Commerce, the Bay Area Council, Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade, World Trade Centre Denver, and Denver Mile High City.

DMCC's Made for Trade Live roadshows play an influential role in showcasing Dubai as a prime business destination. Through the series, DMCC highlights Dubai’s unique value proposition and attracts a significant amount of FDI to the emirate. Notably, DMCC contributes 15% to Dubai’s annual FDI inflows and is now home to over 24,000 businesses from around the globe.

