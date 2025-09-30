Dubai, UAE: The BITS Pilani Dubai Campus (BPDC) recently hosted the convocation ceremony for its 22nd batch — a milestone celebration of academic achievement and student success. A total of 297 graduates — 251 from the Integrated First Degree Programme, 39 from the Higher Degree Programme, and 7 doctoral awardees — received their degrees, marking a proud moment for the institution and its global community.

The ceremony was graced by His Highness Shaikh Sultan Jamal Saqer Sultan Al Qasimi, Member of the Ruling Family, Ras Al Khaimah, as Chief Guest. Mr. Essa Al Ghurair, Chairman, Essa Al Ghurair Investment LLC, and Mr.Syed M. Salahuddin, Chairman & CEO, ETA Ascon Star Group attended as Guests of Honour. From BITS Pilani’s senior leadership, Professor V. Ramgopal Rao, Vice Chancellor, Col S. Chakraborty (Retd), Registrar and Professor Souri Banerjee, Director, BPDC, joined faculty, staff, alumni, and families to celebrate the graduating batch.

Reflecting on the occasion, His Highness Shaikh Sultan Jamal Saqer Sultan Al Qasimi said, “It is a privilege to celebrate the BITS Pilani Dubai graduates of 2025. Today we honor your achievements and the perseverance that brought you here. This is not just an ending, but the start of a new chapter filled with opportunities. May you always remain ambitious and an inspiration to others”.

BITS Pilani Chancellor Dr. Kumar Mangalam Birla addressed the gathering virtually, congratulating the graduates and urging them to become professionals who combine excellence with a global outlook and the ability to bring meaningful changes.

Vice Chancellor Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao highlighted the university’s recent accomplishments, including advances in global rankings, new research collaborations, and the strengthening of entrepreneurship initiatives. “These achievements reflect BITS Pilani’s vision to nurture graduates who combine academic rigor with societal impact,” he said.

This year’s convocation also honored outstanding alumni. Sid Mookerji (Batch of 1988), Founder of Silicon Road Ventures, received the BITS Ratna Award 2025 for his entrepreneurial contributions and philanthropy in global technology. The Young Achiever Award 2025 was conferred upon Dr. Nikhil Bhalla (Batch of 2010), a scientist recognized internationally for his pioneering work in nano-engineering and biosensor technologies with applications in healthcare and sustainability.

In addition, top-performing students were recognized: Chancellor’s Medals for academic excellence were awarded to Riddhi Goswami, Radhya Aggarwal, and Krishna Sunil, while the Director’s All-Round Achievement Awards went to Joel Joseph and Disha Sanjay Mishra for their exceptional academic and extracurricular contributions.

Prof. Souri Banerjee, Director of BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, in his convocation address, congratulated the graduates of 2025 and emphasized the institution’s vision of nurturing well-rounded graduates through academic rigor, innovation, and global exposure. He highlighted the campus’s diversity, with students from more than 16 nationalities pursuing programs across engineering, sciences, management, and research, and noted BPDC’s role in equipping them with skills to thrive in competitive industries worldwide. Prof. Banerjee also underscored the importance of resilience, adaptability, and ethical leadership as graduates step into careers and higher studies, reaffirming the campus’s commitment to shaping professionals who will contribute meaningfully to society and the knowledge economy.

Last year, BPDC achieved around 80% overall campus placements. For the current year, 62% of students have already been placed, and the process will continue until December, with nearly 95% of these roles secured in the UAE. In its first year, the Employment Readiness Program placed 30 final-year students in AI engineering roles with UAE-based companies. Several graduates have joined prestigious firms such as Schindler, AstraZeneca, Zomato, Al Tayer, CAFU, Sharaf DG, and Landmark Group, while others have gained admission to leading universities abroad for higher studies.

Mr. Akshay Chutani, Deputy Registrar and Officer in-charge of the Registrar's Office, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, said, "Graduation is the start of an even larger journey. Our graduates will be transforming the future by leading with integrity, blending knowledge with compassion, and making impact that uplifts communities worldwide.”

The 2025 Convocation ceremony at BPDC highlighted the career and academic paths of its graduates in industry, research, and higher studies, and reinforced the campus’s growing role in the region as a source of skilled young professionals.