Empowering the Next Generation of Humanitarian Leaders Through Education and Training

Bridging Academic Knowledge with Real-World Humanitarian Practice

Dubai, UAE – The DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation and Zayed University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Zayed University’s Dubai Campus, marking a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing collaboration in the humanitarian and educational sectors. The MoU was signed by Eng. Khaled Al Attar, Director General of DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation, and Prof. Michael Allen, Acting Vice President of Zayed University.

This MoU underscores the DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation and Zayed University's commitment to empowering the next generation of humanitarian leaders while offering students invaluable opportunities to engage with experts in the field and develop practical skills to contribute to global humanitarian efforts.

The collaboration between DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation and Zayed University will focus on co-organizing impactful workshops, sessions, and specialized training programs, all aimed at enriching the academic learning and providing students with direct exposure to pressing global humanitarian challenges. By fostering cooperation, the MoU seeks to equip students with the knowledge and expertise required to make a tangible impact in the humanitarian field.

As part of this strategic partnership, DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation will offer Zayed University students unparalleled access to insights from leading professionals in the humanitarian sector. Students will have the opportunity to participate in DIHAD’s annual conferences and humanitarian events, enabling them to network with global thought leaders, gain exposure to the latest developments in the field, and contribute to shaping the future of humanitarian work.

Eng. Khaled Al Attar, Director General of DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation, emphasized the significance of this collaboration, stating, "This MoU reinforces DIHAD’s mission to cultivate the next generation of humanitarian leaders by bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world practice. Through this partnership, we are equipping students with the skills and experience needed to make a meaningful and lasting impact on global humanitarian efforts."

The MoU outlines several areas of collaboration designed to enhance both the academic journey and the future career paths of the students. DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation will arrange for prominent humanitarian experts to deliver lectures and workshops at Zayed University, providing the students with valuable insights into global humanitarian issues. The two sides will also collaborate on specialized workshops and training programs focused on sustainable humanitarian practices, ensuring the students gain practical skills applicable to real-world scenarios.

Additionally, DIHAD will facilitate the participation of Zayed University students and faculty in its annual conferences and humanitarian events, offering unique networking opportunities. The partnership will also provide the students with community volunteering opportunities and career support, ensuring they have access to job opportunities in the humanitarian sector and can apply their skills in impactful roles.

Prof. Michael Allen, Acting Vice President of Zayed University, commented on the partnership, saying: “This partnership opens exciting avenues for our students to learn more about the humanitarian sector. By working closely with DIHAD, we are creating opportunities for them to engage directly with global challenges, develop practical expertise, and make a meaningful impact on the world."

The MoU between DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation and Zayed University represents a significant step toward a long-term commitment to fostering educational innovation and humanitarian leadership. Through this partnership, both sides provide the students with the tools, knowledge, and networks necessary to address the global humanitarian challenges and drive meaningful change.