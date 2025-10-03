Having already made its mark in the IT industry, DigiTrends is on the verge of a historic breakthrough as it is about to join the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Saudi Arabia, and is set to become the first non-Saudi company to achieve this membership.

This milestone is a testament to DigiTrends’ years of effort in turning innovative ideas into reality, and it was possible with the confidence of its leadership, teams, and their shared vision of a better future.

DigiTrends is a globally recognized digital transformation company, founded in 2015 with a vision of building innovative solutions and strengthening businesses. Their expertise includes healthcare technology, AI-based solutions, fintech solutions, enterprise transformation, and more.

Earlier this year, DigiTrends became an official member of ICC Pakistan, where it was warmly welcomed into the ranks of over 45 global companies shaping the future of digital policy and innovation by ICC Secretary General Mr. Javaid Basini and Chief of Staff Mr. Davide Cichero. This membership allowed DigiTrends to further enhance its collaboration with policymakers, thought leaders, and industry stakeholders to advance global digitalization.

Now, DigiTrends is about to become a member of ICC Saudi Arabia, made possible with the encouragement of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), including the CEO, Mr. Abu Bakr, CMO Mr. Amir Anzur, as well as the Chairman of ICC Pakistan National Committee, Mr Tariq M. Rangoonwala.

DigiTrends’ mission to fuse creativity and innovation to deliver digital solutions for the modern world aligns perfectly with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. This milestone was made possible with the support of the leaders at ICC Saudi Arabia, particularly it’s Chairman, Mr. Osama M. M. Al-Kurdi, and the Director of the Federation of Saudi Chambers, Dr. Shahinaz Alkhaldi, along with the Ambassador of Pakistan to KSA, H.E. Ahmad Farooq, and the First Secretary at the Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh, Mr. Shafiq Ahmed.

Behind this membership is the unwavering vision of DigiTrends’ leaders, including CEO Samad Saleem, Strategic Advisor, Retd. Air Commodore Tasaddaq Banoori and Board Member Shaikh Ayaz Ali.

How DigiTrends' Upcoming Membership with ICC Saudi Arabia Will Drive Innovation

By joining ICC Saudi Arabia, DigiTrends would be able to further strengthen its engagement with global digital ecosystems and reinforce its commitment to trusted, impact-driven innovation by:

Taking part in global discussions that shape the future of technology.

Strengthening partnerships through networks focused on driving digital innovation.

Contributing to joint initiatives that promote safe, ethical, and secure use of technology.

Growing market presence across regions by building on DigiTrends’ track record in digital innovation.

With its membership with ICC Saudi Arabia underway, DigiTrends will soon mark a new chapter in its journey. The company is not only creating innovative technology solutions but also building strong relationships and driving long-term impact, contributing to Vision 2030 and advancing global innovation.