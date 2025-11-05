Mr. Hussein Salah: DIG has been making strong strides in the Egyptian market since its inception, based on its financial standing and the expertise of its board of directors

Following a series of successes achieved by the group in East and West Cairo, DIG has launched its seventh project in the New Administrative Capital.

Mr. Hussein Salah, Chairman of DIG, stated that the group has been making strong strides in the Egyptian market since its inception, based on its financial standing, the experience of its Board of Directors exceeding 20 years, and its client portfolio of over 10,000 customers.

He added that the company is culminating its successes in 2025 with the launch of the DEFAF project in the R8 district of the New Administrative Capital, noting that the company is launching new projects in parallel with the significant progress made in the construction of existing projects.

For his part, Mr. Hani Helmy, Vice Chairman of DIG, said that the DEFAF project is a fully integrated residential project that includes a commercial component, which will be managed in cooperation with leading specialists in the field of shopping center management to achieve the highest return on investment for clients.

He added that the project spans 21 acres, totaling 90,000 square meters, in the prime location of the R8 district, overlooking the Diplomatic Quarter. He noted that the built-up area comprises no more than 16%, with the remainder dedicated to green spaces.

To enhance the strength and sustainability of the group's projects and achieve the highest return on investment, DIG has partnered with A Plus, a leading mall and facilities management company with extensive market experience. The group has also contracted with AUE Consultants to deliver a superior design adhering to the highest international standards.

In the same context, Mr. Mohamed Fawzy, CEO of DIG, added that DEFAF project includes approximately 1,000 residential units of varying sizes. He pointed out that the initial sales phase of the project aims to generate EGP 1.5bn revenues.

He stated, "We have six projects in the Downtown area of the New Administrative Capital, with construction rates at 40%. We have also successfully delivered and occupied several projects in West Cairo."

Fawzy emphasized that the company relies on self-financing due to its strong financial standing and the robust financial position of its partners. He noted that DEFAF project is scheduled to commence in 2026.

Eng. Hani Farrag, a member of the group's board and chairman of Deyaar Hani Farrag Company, stated that DIG, Westway, Harva, Deyaar and Meamar Al farouk represent a portfolio of distinguished projects in East and West Cairo, boasting a substantial client base exceeding 10,000 clients in East and West Cairo, and a client base in the New Administrative Capital exceeding 3.500 clients.

He added that the alliance has successfully launched 25 projects, including seven in the New Administrative Capital and 18 in West Cairo. He further indicated that the group is aiming for significant expansion in the coming period, with plans to develop a residential project on 230 acres in New Sphinx City.

Dr. Mohamed Farouk, a member of the group's board and chairman of the board of Meamar Al Farouk Company, emphasized that implementation and commitment are top priorities for the partners to strengthen the group's market position and build bridges of trust with clients. He noted that adherence to the construction schedule is proceeding in parallel with the launch of new projects.

He indicated that the group is developing a well-considered strategy for the coming year that focuses on the hotel component of its projects, in addition to expanding its land portfolio.

For his part, Mr. Ashraf El Banna, chairman of A Plus Company, stated that the company offers two types of services. The first is facility management, starting from the project design and planning stage. The company provides a set of recommendations to the project's consulting engineer to be considered from day one. These recommendations include landscaping, access control, and smart solutions, enabling the company to provide exceptional service to the client. The company also offers maintenance services to clients through a specialized technical team.

The second area of the company's services relates to shopping centers. The company provides recommendations to the consulting engineer during the design phase and then handles the leasing of units to either the developer or the unit owner. He affirmed that his company has thoroughly studied DIG Group's projects to deliver the best possible service. Services designed to maximize the return on investment for both the developer and the client.

Eng. Musab Naji, Chairman AUE Consultants stated that design and implementation rely on studies and research to produce a sustainable final product with a modern and intelligent design. This is especially important given the significant advancements in real estate product characteristics, which heavily depend on technology to meet client needs in commercial, residential, and hospitality projects.

He emphasized that the process relies on market studies that identify client needs, in addition to adhering to the latest engineering standards and codes, including the building codes established by the government for each region. He noted that design and construction technology has evolved considerably, enabling developers to visualize projects before implementation as if they were actual buildings using BIM technology, allowing for modifications and improvements. He also pointed out that considering environmental standards and conserving energy and water are among the most important elements focused on to ultimately achieve this goal, towards a modern, smart, sustainable building.