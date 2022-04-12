Cairo – DHL Express Egypt announced that it will be partnering with the Egyptian Food Bank for the seventh consecutive time this Ramadan with the objective of distributing food boxes to benefit 10,000 people living in underprivileged areas across a number of Egyptian governorates. This initiative comes as part of DHL's social responsibility efforts towards improving the quality of people's lives while also mitigating the challenges posed by global events. DHL will assist the Egyptian Food Bank in distributing thousands of Ramadan boxes containing basic items that include tea, pasta, sugar, rice, oil, and beans.



"At DHL, we believe in taking action that aims at connecting people and improving lives; it is what guides our decisions and influences our overarching strategy. We are truly thrilled to be partnering with EFB this year in order to provide a helping hand for communities in need during the month of Ramadan,” Ahmed ElFangary, Country Manager of DHL, said. He went on to highlight DHL’s efforts through its #GoHelp initiative, “this particular program employs our logistics expertise, global network, and the personal commitment of our individual employees towards adding value to the lives of anyone in need. Using all the tools at our disposal to achieve that goal does not only align with our vision of meaningful connection with community members, but also with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, especially goal number 1, targeting communities struggling to acquire basic needs.

We believe in the role corporates can play in enhancing people’s lives through providing solutions and making a difference all year round.”

Mohsen Sarhan, Egyptian Food Bank CEO, described the partnership as “a consistent step that highlights the values DHL and EFB have and that mainly focus on humanity, dignity, and ensuring food security. We are proud to see our partnership go through its seventh year this Ramadan season, and we look forward to making a difference year after year.”



DHL is dedicated to taking the lead in advancing sustainability and harnessing its core strengths to have a long-term social impact, and that is why it strives to make partnerships that have a direct impact on people’s lives. Apart from #GoHelp, DHL’s corporate social responsibility efforts extend to reach various directions and are supported through its Go Programs, including #GoGreen and #GoTeach to preserve the environment, influence the economy, and ensure sustainable development across the board.

