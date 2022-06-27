Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) and Alwaleed Philanthropies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate in the support of crafts and craftspeople in every field, encouraging volunteering and the preservation of cultural identity.

The MoU was signed by Her Royal Highness Princess Lamia Bint Majed Al Saud, Secretary-General of Alwaleed Philanthropies, and Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority.

The two organizations will work together to provide training for craftspeople and support for local products and creators. The collaboration was born from a mutual understanding of the importance of working together in ways that will help both parties accomplish their objectives.

HRH Princess Lamia commented by saying that the cooperation further solidifies the importance of preserving heritage and cultural identity, and that the two organizations would work together on a series of initiatives and events to build capabilities in the arts and culture domain, in addition to coordinating on media coverage and marketing initiatives. Her Royal Highness also expressed her pride in collaborating with DGDA to preserve the heritage and serve the local community based on the keenness of Alwaleed Philanthropies through its comprehensive programs to contribute to supporting the social work system and serving Saudi citizens.

Mr. Inzerillo further highlighted the MoU’s significance in the support of volunteering and social services, pointing out that both entities are set to cooperate on a range of initiatives such as youth empowerment in volunteerism and community service together and other areas of common interest.

He added that the cooperation is aligned with DGDA’s strategies and ambitious goals to serve local development, preserve the cultural heritage of Diriyah while showcasing the authenticity of its civilizational heritage and deepen the social development impact by helping the local community through the infrastructure, services, and facilities the Authority is creating as part of the Diriyah Gate projcet.

About Diriyah

Diriyah is set to become Saudi Arabia’s foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination. As part of the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision, seven square kilometres of Diriyah will be transformed into one of the world’s foremost historic tourism destinations. Diriyah is located within Riyadh province, just 15 minutes north-west of Riyadh’s city centre. It is recognised as a symbolic centre of inspiration for the generations of leaders that have led the Kingdom since the foundation of the first Saudi Arabian state in 1727. As the renewed cultural and historic capital of the nation, Diriyah will be designed and built with Saudi traditions and heritage in mind. The mixed-use traditional urban community will be created in an authentic Najdi architectural style, typical of Saudi villages of centuries past. Sitting at the cultural heart of Diriyah lies the historic city of At-Turaif. Built in 1766, At-Turaif is recognised as one of the world’s foremost mud-brick cities. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010, it is today set to become one of the nation’s must-see historic destinations. With cultural and lifestyle experiences at its heart, Diriyah will be enriched by entertainment, learning, shopping, dining, hospitality, residential and workplace offerings. On completion, it will be home to a population of 100,000 residents, workers, students and visitors and will celebrate the rich cultural history of Saudi Arabia. The development will feature an array of world-class cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, office and residential areas, including 38 hotels, a diverse collection of museums, a bustling retail heart and over 100 places to dine. The existing Bujairi Terrace will soon be home to Riyadh’s new premium dining hub, enjoying uninterrupted views of At-Turaif; and the 141-key SamhanHeritage Hotel. Wadi Hanifah, a two square kilometre space accessible from the escarpment walk, will provide passive and active recreational spaces and boutique hospitality venues; places to unwind and spend the afternoon with family and friends in the beautiful wadi surroundings.

About Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA)

Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) was established in July 2017 to preserve Diriyah’s history, celebrate its community and develop the historic UNESCO World Heritage site of At-Turaif into one of the world’s greatest gathering places at the heart of Saudi Arabian culture and heritage.We are focused on the protection and preservation of the Kingdom’s history including the stories of our forefathers as well as our physical heritage. In line with design, development and preservation standards, DGDA will create an environment that enhances Diriyah’s historic, national and international relevance including the preservation of At-Turaif. DGDA is transforming Diriyah into one of the region’s foremost destinations for cultural knowledge-sharing activities and international events. We aspire to develop Diriyah into a global gathering place by creating rich experiences that narrate the stories of our history, instilling a sense of Saudi Arabian pride and creating globally renowned destinations and landmarks. The Authority is ensuring Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by leading hospitality brands, fine dining experiences and world-class retail offerings. We are devoted to enabling the people of Diriyah to achieve their goals. DGDA will celebrate the local community, showing social, cultural and historical achievements, connecting with the roots of the Saudi state and creating solid foundations on which to build the best possible future for the community. DGDA works alongside Diriyah’s executive bodies, as the primary regulator for the supervisory area (190sqkm) and will exercise best practice in Land Management, and Building Permit and License issuance and oversight.