Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has announced a significant improvement in the efficiency, excellence and productivity of responses to customer inquiries, driven by Rammas, DEWA’s virtual employee supported by AI and ChatGPT. Rammas handled two million inquiries in Arabic and English in 2024, marking a 10% increase compared to 2023. Since its launch in 2017 through to the end of 2024, Rammas has responded to more than 11.4 million inquiries across DEWA’s various communication channels.

“In line with the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, we employ the latest artificial intelligence technologies to support the digital transformation, develop government work in Dubai and increase productivity and efficiency. This streamlines procedures for customers and enhances their quality of life. We have an advanced and secure digital infrastructure, and a highly efficient technical environment, supported by advanced grids, data centres and smart systems. This contributes to consolidating Dubai's position as a world-leading digital city,” said Al Tayer.

Rammas ensures a safe and seamless digital experience. With its ability to learn, it offers 11 procedural services, including EasyPay and exclusive DEWA Store offers. Rammas also provides detailed information about 200 services and features, serving all stakeholders, including customers, developers, suppliers and partners.

DEWA became the world’s first utility and first government organisation in the UAE to integrate generative AI into customer service operations. Rammas is available through DEWA’s website, smart app, Facebook, Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, DEWA’s service robots and WhatsApp Business at (04) 601 9999.