Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s Research and Development (R&D) Centre has registered its 6th patent for a user-friendly robotic carrier to transport solar photovoltaic panels easily and gently and lifting them smoothly from any surface. It can also transport glass panels or any sensitive materials that demand close care. The carrier is self-balancing and has a 90-degree wheel locking hinge mechanism that allows the wheel to move along the transported product, thus minimising human interference.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, expressed his pride towards this new achievement, which adds to DEWA's track record of success. Al Tayer stressed that the patents registered by the R&D Centre highlight the importance of the centre’s role in developing the talents and capabilities of Emirati researchers, and enriching the scientific community in Dubai, the UAE and the world. This makes the R&D Centre a global platform for launching promising technologies. The centre promotes DEWA’s leading position at the forefront of utilities worldwide and supports its vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation.

“To achieve the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we are keen to provide an environment that promotes creativity and innovation to achieve the UAE Centennial 2071 to make the UAE the world’s leading nation. This is in line with the UAE Innovation Strategy, which aims to make the UAE one of the most innovative countries in the world; and the Dubai Innovation Strategy which aims to make Dubai the most innovative city in the world. The R&D Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park contributes to advancing innovation in the various fields of production and operation that DEWA needs. It supports its efforts to overcome the challenges faced by the energy sector when producing electricity from solar and clean energy. The Centre aims to enhance Dubai's position as a global hub for research and development in solar energy, smart grids, energy and water efficiency, and build capacities in these sectors to enable Dubai to meet the requirements of sustainable development,” added Al Tayer.

Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, said that the new patent raises the number of patents registered by the centre so far to six patents. He noted that new patents are underway. Since its launch, the Centre has published 103 research papers in international scientific conferences and international peer-reviewed journals. The R&D Centre has 44 male and female researchers, including 28 PhD and MA holders. Through the ‘Al Baheth’ programme, the Centre develops capabilities and attracts Emirati graduates to become part of its team. The ‘Tatweer Collaboration Programme’ promotes the culture of R&D among DEWA’s employees. It also supports Emirati capabilities and creates a sustainable approach for R&D projects at DEWA.