Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), honoured the line managers and members of the Sadiqi (Arabic for ‘My Friend’) initiative, who have significantly contributed to enhancing the happiness of DEWA’s Employees of Determination (EOD). Their efforts have solidified DEWA’s leadership in the inclusion and empowerment of People of Determination in both the workplace and society, achieving all strategic indicators for the fourth consecutive year.

During the ceremony held at DEWA’s Campus for Occupational and Academic Development, Al Tayer praised the efforts of all stakeholders in supporting a qualified, inclusive, and flexible work environment at DEWA. He acknowledged their positive response to the innovative initiatives, programmes, and services launched by DEWA, which are based on well-researched plans and strategies aligned with the best international practices and standards. These efforts enhance the happiness of Employees of Determination, unlock their potential, and facilitate their inclusion in society, enabling them to contribute productively and creatively.

“In line with local strategies and best global practices, and based on the rights-based model, DEWA’s journey to include and empower People of Determination began in 2015. It mainstreamed the inclusion and empowerment of People of Determination in its corporate system through its policies and services. Our efforts ensure the protection of their rights at work and in society, offer them equal opportunities in recruitment and employment, qualify them to live independently, and enhance their quality of life. This supports the Dubai Social Agenda 33, ensures their active participation in the development and prosperity process, and promotes DEWA’s global position in all aspects. Our efforts have been recognised with DEWA winning the Best People-of-Determination-Friendly Government Entity award at the Dubai Government Excellence Program Awards 2024,” said Al Tayer.

The ceremony included various activities, such as a coffee break with DEWA’s top management and an awareness session on human resources rules and regulations concerning the inclusion and empowerment of People of Determination.

DEWA supports its Employees of Determination through initiatives like Sadiqi, which provides each Employee of Determination with two trained and qualified colleagues to assist them in the work environment and in emergencies; the Absher Office, which offers all necessary administrative support throughout their employment journey from recruitment to retirement; the People of Determination Legal Advisor initiative, which provides legal consultancy; and the Estisharati programme, which offers consultations and effective solutions to any challenges they may face. From 2016 to the end of 2023, more than 285 managers and 441 employees participated in DEWA’s training courses, covering topics such as etiquette for dealing with People of Determination, Emirati sign language, career guidance, and emergency procedures.

In 2023, DEWA achieved all strategic indicators for the inclusion and empowerment of People of Determination for the fourth consecutive year. This includes the happiness of EOD and their families regarding the safe and inclusive work environment at DEWA, as well as equal job opportunities. The happiness of EOD reached 100%, while the happiness of their families reached 97.21%. All EOD at DEWA received the necessary training and facilitations required for their needs in the work environment.

For more information, please visit DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae

DEWA’s social media accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/dewaofficial

https://www.youtube.com/dewaofficial

https://twitter.com/dewaofficial

https://www.instagram.com/dewaofficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dewaofficial